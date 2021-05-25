Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
FRIDAY
Inside Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Registration required: ppld.org/storytime.
All Greek to Me Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
SATURDAY
Kids in the Kitchen: Chocolate Mousse Brownies Cooking Class — For ages 11-14, 10 a.m.-noon, Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Free Archery Day — For adults and children 6 and older, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
TUESDAY
Chicken Cordon Blue Online Cooking Class — Hosted by Gather Food Studio. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
JUNE 2
Silent Night — Connect with our animals peacefully and quietly, while enjoying the natural beauty of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $14.75-$17.75. Registration required: cmzoo.org/silentnight.
Under Pressure: Beginners Pressure Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
JUNE 3
Backyard Birds Lunch & Learn Cooking Class — Noon-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
5K Fun Run Through the Solar System — 4-6 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Weeknight Grilling Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
JUNE 3-AUG. 28
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
JUNE 4
Lunch & Learn: How Grocery Stores Fool You Cooking Class — Noon-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament — To benefit the City’s Spirit of the Springs initiatives and the First Tee of Pikes Peak, The Broadmoor Golf Club. Registration required: coloradosprings.gov/mayorscup.
JUNE 4-6
Seasons of Change, Seasons of Love — Presented by the Colorado Springs Children Chorale, 6 p.m. June 5-6, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 5, 1 and 4:30 p.m. June 6, Glen Eyrie Castle grounds, 3820 N. 30th St., $35 for evening performances, $20 for matinees, $10 for ages 10 and younger. Tickets required: kidssing.org.
JUNE 5
Art on the Hoof — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 6-9 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center VIP room, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $5-. Advance tickets available through June 3: cmzoo.org/american-association-of-zoo-keepers-aazk, or available at door if still available.
THROUGH FRIDAY
“Find the One You Love” — Works by Michele Renée Ledoux, runs noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH MONDAY
Works by Lorraine Watry and Carey Pelto — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.