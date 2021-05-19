THURSDAY
• Inside Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Meadows Park Community Center, 1943 S. El Paso Ave. Registration required: ppld.org/storytime.
• Pasta Sauces with San Marzano Tomatoes Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• All About Vinegar Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
• Rocky Mountain Scramble and Gala — To benefit Citizen Soldier Connection, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration and cost: citizensoldierconnection.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
• Garden Delights Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
Saturday
• Italian Stromboli Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Sunday
• The Immortal Beethoven — Presented by the Veronika String Quartet, 3-5 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., $10-$25. Tickets required: veronikastringquartet.com.
Tuesday
• Watercolor Workshop — 3-5 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $15. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ybzhh78w.
May 26
• Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes — 5-8 a.m., Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Skateboard and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
May 28
• Inside Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Registration required: ppld.org/storytime.
• All Greek to Me Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
May 29
• Kids in the Kitchen: Chocolate Mousse Brownies Cooking Class — For ages 11-14, 10 a.m.-noon, Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $35. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Free Archery Day — For adults and children 6 and older, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
June 2
• Silent Night — Connect with our animals peacefully and quietly, while enjoying the natural beauty of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $14.75-$17.75. Registration required: cmzoo.org/silentnight.
June 3
• 5K Fun Run Through the Solar System — 4-6 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
June 3-Aug. 28
• Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
Through May 26
• Wellness Wednesday Walks — 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, meet at upper level of Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Through May 28
• “Find the One You Love” — Works by Michele Renée Ledoux, opens 5-8 p.m. May 7, runs noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through May 28, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
Through May 31
• Works by Lorraine Watry and Carey Pelto — Opens 5-8 p.m. May 7, runs through May 31, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
•
To list an event taking place in the 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.