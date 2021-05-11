FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Garden Gems Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
SATURDAY
Kids in the Kitchen: Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Cooking Class — For ages 6-10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $35. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 3-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$60. Registration required: cmzoo.org/run.
SUNDAY
Springtime Courtyard Serenade — Presented by Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., 35 Elm Ave. Registration required: cvae.org.
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog with Leo & the Lark — 5-8 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50 in person, $15-$25 virtual. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4f53ezkm.
MAY 19
Cooking with Mustard & Vinegar Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
MAY 20
Inside Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Meadows Park Community Center, 1943 S. El Paso Ave. Registration required: ppld.org/storytime.
Pasta Sauces with San Marzano Tomatoes Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
All About Vinegar Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
MAY 20-21
Rocky Mountain Scramble and Gala — To benefit Citizen Soldier Connection, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration and cost: citizensoldierconnection.org.
MAY 21-22
Garden Delights Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 22
Italian Stromboli Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
May 23
The Immortal Beethoven — Presented by the Veronika String Quartet, 3-5 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., $10-$25. Tickets required: veronikastringquartet.com.
MAY 25
Watercolor Workshop — 3-5 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $15. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ybzhh78w.
THROUGH MAY 26
Wellness Wednesday Walks — 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, meet at upper level of Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
THROUGH MAY 28
“Find the One You Love” — Works by Michele Renée Ledoux, opens 5-8 p.m. May 7, runs noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through May 28, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH MAY 31
Works by Lorraine Watry and Carey Pelto — Opens 5-8 p.m. May 7, runs through May 31, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.