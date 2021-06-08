THURSDAY
Paint the Town Blues Series — With the Delta Sonics, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
Black Garlic Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
FRIDAY
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
Illegal Cheeze — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
History of the Garden Hike — 8-9 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Survival Plants Workshop — 9 a.m.-noon, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $20. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Kids in the Kitchen: Breakfast Pastries Cooking Class — For ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Beards, Bonnets & Brews Festival — Noon-8 p.m., Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, free admission. Cost for some activities. Tickets required: coloradosprings.gov/beardsbonnetsbrews.
Jalapeno Business Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
SUNDAY
Tamales Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Hiver Fivers Club: Mexican Estate Honey Tasting Cooking Class — 2-3 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Star War Desserts Cooking Class — 4-8 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50 in-person, $15-$25 virtual. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3ubre8cu.
Classic Tuesdays Music Series: French Horn Quartet — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Grilling Secrets: The Best Burger Online Cooking Class — Hosted by Gather Food Studio, 6-7:30 p.m. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
JUNE 16
Italian Soup & Salad Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Art of Salad Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
THROUGH THURSDAY
Works by Peggy Cook and Lisa Christopherson — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 28
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.