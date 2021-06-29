THURSDAY
Under Pressure Backyard BBQ Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
FRIDAY
Snake and the Rabbit — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
• • •
FRIDAY-JULY 31
“What We Did” — Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through July 31; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Nature of Summer” — Works by Wendy Iaconis, Suzy Gardner and Kang Lee Sheppard, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
• • •
SUNDAY
4th of July Symphony on Your Porch — With the Colorado Springs Symphony. Go online for times and events: cos4thofjuly.org.
• • •
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays Music Series: String Orchestra — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
• • •
TUESDAY-JULY 8
Archery Camps — For ages 13 and older, 9 a.m.-noon, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street, $90. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
JULY 7
Grilled Salads Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Mississippi Mudders, 6-7:15 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Silent Night — Connect with our animals peacefully and quietly, while enjoying the natural beauty of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $14.75-$17.75. Registration required: cmzoo.org/silentnight.
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With The Mississippi Mudders, 6-8 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; 592-9541.
Sheet Pan Dinners Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
JULY 8
“Colorado Springs Then and Now” Photo Exhibit Opening Reception — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; 260-6637.
High Altitude Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
JULY 9
Family Fun Day — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org.
Leo and the Lark — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
• • •
JULY 10
Front Range Fables — Family theatre performance and hands-on art activities, 10, 10:44 and 11:30 a.m., Meadows Park, 1943 S. El Paso Ave. Registration required: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a-venue-2021.
• • •
JULY 10 AND 24
COS@150 History Stroll — 10-10:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $5. Registration required: give.cspm.org/cos150stroll.
• • •
JULY 12
Cheyenne Village Golf Tournament — Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, go online for costs. Registration required: cheyennevillage.org/cheyenne-village-golf-tournament.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 28
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
