THURSDAY
Paint the Town Blues Series — With Deborah Stafford and the State of Affairs, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
Tails & Tunes — For ages 21 and older, 6-9:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $55.75 and up. Registration required: cmzoo.org/tails.
• • •
FRIDAY
Barefoot Family Caravan — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Canning for Beginners Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Teens in the Kitchen: Knife Skills & Chicken Warps Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Gourmet Cookies Cooking Class — 2-4 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Taco Fiesta and Margaritas Cooking Class — 4-6, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
The Spice is Right: Arabian Nights Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theareworks, 6 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
• • •
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds & Waterfalls — Self-guided tour to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., various Colorado Springs locations, $5, free for ages 16 and younger. Tickets: purelyponds.com/parade-of-ponds.
• • •
SUNDAY
Harry Potter Desserts Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Tiramisu Cooking Class — Noon-2 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Kid’s Pasta Making Cooking Class — 2-4 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Charcuterie & Wine Pairing Cooking Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog with David Siegel — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays Music Series: Soldier’s Tale featuring Michael Hanson and Friends — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
African Curry No. 6: Tunisia Online Cooking Class — Hosted by Gather Food Studio, 6-7 p.m. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
JUNE 30
Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes — 5-8 a.m., Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Skateboard and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Grilled Flatbreads Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Front Porch Series: Red Mountain Boys — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 28
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
