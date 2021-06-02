Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Backyard Birds Lunch & Learn Cooking Class — Noon-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
5K Fun Run Through the Solar System — 4-6 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Weeknight Grilling Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
THURSDAY-AUG. 28
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
FRIDAY
Lunch & Learn: How Grocery Stores Fool You Cooking Class — Noon-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament — To benefit the City’s Spirit of the Springs initiatives and the First Tee of Pikes Peak, The Broadmoor Golf Club. Registration required: coloradosprings.gov/mayorscup.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Seasons of Change, Seasons of Love — Presented by the Colorado Springs Children Chorale, 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Glen Eyrie Castle grounds, 3820 N. 30th St., $35 for evening performances, $20 for matinees, $10 for ages 10 and younger. Tickets required: kidssing.org.
SATURDAY
Art on the Hoof — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 6-9 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center VIP room, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $5-. Advance tickets available through Thursday: cmzoo.org/american-association-of-zoo-keepers-aazk, or available at door if still available.
SUNDAY
Laurie’s Breads Around The World: Khachapuri Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Traditional French Macarons Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Open to ages 12 and older, 1-5 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Library, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite 100. Appointments strongly encouraged; comassvax.org/appointment/en/clinic/search.
Chocolate Tart Cooking Class — 2-4 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Brioche Cinnamon Rolls Cooking Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
TUESDAY
Summer Sauces Online Cooking Class — Hosted by Gather Food Studio, 6-8 p.m. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
TUESDAY-JUNE 10
Archery Camps — For ages 6 to adult, 9 a.m.-noon, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street, $90. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
TUESDAY-JUNE 11
Kid’s Cooking Academy — For ages 6-10, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Junior Chefs Cooking Academy — For ages 10-14, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
JUNE 9
Yoga Hike — 8-10:30 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $25. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Cobbler, Crips, Crumble & Cream Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Grape Expectations Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
