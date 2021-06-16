WEDNESDAY
Gilmore Family & Friends — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
• • •
THURSDAY
Paint the Town Blues Series — With John Wise and Tribe, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
Indian Restaurant Favorites Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
FRIDAY
Hike with a Naturalist — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Breakfast Pastries Cooking Class — 4-6:30 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Key West Drew — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Map Reading and Orienteering Workshop — 9-10:30 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $10. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Cannoli Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
French Cruller Cooking Class — 1-3 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Pierogi Cooking Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
South by Southwest Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Angels of America’s Fallen Angel Gala — 5:30 p.m., The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave., go online for ticket prices. Registration required: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.
• • •
SUNDAY
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog with David Musante — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays Music Series: String Orchestra — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
Grilling Secrets: How to Buy & Grill a Steak Online Cooking Class — Hosted by Gather Food Studio, 6-7:30 p.m. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
TUESDAY-JUNE 24
Archery Camps — For ages 6 to adult, 9 a.m.-noon, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street, $90. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
JUNE 23
Front Porch Series: Illegal Cheeze — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
• • •
JUNE 23-25
Summer Camp: Kids in the Kitchen: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Cooking Class — For ages 6-10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
THROUGH JUNE 10
Works by Peggy Cook and Lisa Christopherson — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartistsgallery.com.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 28
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.