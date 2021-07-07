THURSDAY
“Colorado Springs Then and Now” Photo Exhibit Opening Reception — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; 260-6637.
High Altitude Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
FRIDAY
Family Fun Day — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org.
Leo and the Lark — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Mike Van Arsdale — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
• • •
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steve Sabo — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
• • •
FRIDAY-JULY 18
Jurassic Quest Drive Thru — The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., starting at $49 per vehicle. Tickets required: 477-2100, worldarena.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Front Range Fables — Family theatre performance and hands-on art activities, 10, 10:44 and 11:30 a.m., Meadows Park, 1943 S. El Paso Ave. Registration required: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/city-as-a-venue-2021.
Head for the Hills — 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; amusiccompanyinc.com.
Rhythm and the Rose — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
• • •
SATURDAY AND JULY 24
COS@150 History Stroll — 10-10:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $5. Registration required: give.cspm.org/cos150stroll.
MONDAY
Cheyenne Village Golf Tournament — Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, go online for costs. Registration required: cheyennevillage.org/cheyenne-village-golf-tournament.
• • •
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays Music Series: Brass Band — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
TUESDAY-JULY 16
Kids Cooking Academy — For ages 6-10, 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Junior Chefs Cooking Academy — For ages 10-14, 1-3 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• • •
JULY 14
In-Person Little Learners (preschool): Happy Birthday, Colorado Springs — 10-1:45 a.m. or 10:45-11:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/little-learners.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With The Mitguards, 6-7:15 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With New Horizons “Kicks” Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
• • •
THROUGH JULY 23
Veteran Art Exhibition — To benefit Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; e.givesmart.com/events/l10.
• • •
THROUGH JULY 31
“Heart of the Mountain” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427.
“What We Did” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Nature of Summer” — Works by Wendy Iaconis, Suzy Gardner and Kang Lee Sheppard, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 8
“Morning, Noon and Night in Garden of the Gods” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 28
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
