THURSDAY
Demin Day — To benefit Finding Our Voices, noon-1 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum gazebo, 215 S. Tejon St., $20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/txe969ha.
”A Midsummer Night’s Dream” — Presented by Theatreworks, 5:30 p.m., Meadows Park, 1943 S. El Paso Ave.; tinyurl.com/253dkesc.
Little Lentil Lupe Lu Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Tails & Tunes — For ages 21 and older, 6-9:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $55.75 and up. Registration required: cmzoo.org/tails.
Cleveland Experiment — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Shen Yun: “5,000 Years of Civilization” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $83 and up. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Tokyo Games Fan Fest — Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Go online for schedule and admission costs; usopm.org/event/tokyo-games-fan-fest.
FRIDAY
The Collective — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Bill Snyder — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Starburn — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $10. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
Abyssal Cartel Takeover — EDM DJ — Dubstep and Riddim — 9 p.m., 40 Thieves Hookah Lounge, 710 S. Tejon St., $10; fujiwaradojo.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Mike Hammock — 7 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
COS 150: Downtown Celebration — With parade, fan fest and more; coloradosprings.gov/COS150DowntownCelebration.
How’s Your Mood and Outdoor Themed Story Hour — 12:30-4 p.m., The Garden Café, 401 S. Nevada Ave., donations accepted. Registration required for in-person and virtual; lilmissstoryhour.com.
Beach Bash — Featuring Mouth for War, Mindz Eye and more, 6 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
BJ Estares — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Nube Nueve — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Harlem Globetrotters — 2 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $27 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
SUNDAY-OCT. 31
“The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com, 650-1427.
TUESDAY-AUG. 5
Archery Camps — For ages 6 to adult, 9 a.m.-noon, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street, $90. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
AUG. 4
Silent Night — Connect with our animals peacefully and quietly, while enjoying the natural beauty of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $14.75-$17.75. Registration required: cmzoo.org/silentnight.
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With AJE, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
The Beach Boys — 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $44 and up. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Images” Photo Exhibit — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery.com.
”Heart of the Mountain” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427.
”What We Did” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Nature of Summer” — Works by Wendy Iaconis, Suzy Gardner and Kang Lee Sheppard, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH AUG. 8
”Morning, Noon and Night in Garden of the Gods” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427.
THROUGH AUG. 10
Peachy Party — To benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild. Place orders for Palisade peached by Aug. 10 at cspguild.org/peachy-party.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
”Then and Now” Photo Exhibit — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; coloradosprings.gov/cos-150.do Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$40. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/the-wolves.
To list an event taking place in the 80903, 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.