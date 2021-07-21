THURSDAY
Deryk Cunningham — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Dave McMurray — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
• • •
FRIDAY
Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Music in the Park Concert Series — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsconservatory.org.
Do You Wanna Empanada Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Hunter Benjammin Hicks — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
• • •
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Alonzo Bodden — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$70. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
• • •
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Adventure Awaits Vintage Market — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $10-$15, free for ages 12 and younger; vintagemarketdays.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
COS@150 History Stroll — 10-10:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $5. Registration required: give.cspm.org/cos150stroll.
Canning for Beginners Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Teens in the Kitchen — Sauce Intro Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Book Readings and Signings — Caroline H. Eklund “The Secrets of the Sacred Bluestone” and Tom Aish “Girl and Lions,” 1-3 p.m., Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 419-7660.
Soft Pretzel Making Cooking Class — 2-4 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Harry Potter Desserts Cooking Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Dave Arvizu — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
SuperTone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
• • •
SUNDAY
Pop Tarts Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Danishes Cooking Class — Noon-2 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Jazz Concert — With Adrian Cunningham, Wayne Wilkinson, Pat Abbott and David Siegel, 2 p.m., Dryhurst Gallery, 22 E. Kiowa St.; csjazzparty.com.
Brownie Batter Cooking Class — 2-4 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• • •
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays Music Series: Duelin’ Satchmoas — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
• • •
TUESDAY-JULY 29
Shen Yun: “5,000 Years of Civilization” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $83 and up. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
• • •
JULY 28
Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes — 5-8 a.m., Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Skateboard and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With SoNo Trio, 6-7:15 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With All in Jazz, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
Functional Knife Skills Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
THROUGH FRIDAY
Veteran Art Exhibition — To benefit Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; e.givesmart.com/events/l10.
• • •
THROUGH JULY 31
“Images” Photo Exhibit — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery.com.
“Heart of the Mountain” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427.
“What We Did” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Nature of Summer” — Works by Wendy Iaconis, Suzy Gardner and Kang Lee Sheppard, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 8
“Morning, Noon and Night in Garden of the Gods” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 10
Peachy Party — To benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild. Place orders for Palisade peached by Aug. 10 at cspguild.org/peachy-party.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 28
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
“Then and Now” Photo Exhibit — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; coloradosprings.gov/cos-150.
