THURSDAY
Boots and Suits at the Rodeo — Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $25 for nonmembers. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2938fmuj.
• • •
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Jeremy Piven — 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$90. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
• • •
FRIDAY
U Turn Brass — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
KJ Braithwaite — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Tribe — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Map Reading and Orienteering Workshop — 9-10:30 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $10. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Traditional French Macarons Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
In-Person History Detectives (upper elementary): Can you Say Sesquicentennial? — 10-1:45 a.m. or 10:45-11:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/history-detectives.
Cooking with Herbs for Beginners Cooking Class — 2-4 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Pasta Making and Wine Cooking Class — 4-7 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Eric Elison — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Dominque Robbins — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
Hot Rave Summer — Silent Disco — 9 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $15. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
• • •
MONDAY
Forest Bathing — 9-11:30 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3prvyzzh.
• • •
TUESDAY
Classic Tuesdays Music Series: Percussion Ensemble — Featuring musicians of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 6-7 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; coloradospringsphilmusicians.com.
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
• • •
TUESDAY-JULY 22
Archery Camps — For ages 6 to adult, 9 a.m.-noon, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street, $90. Registration required: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
• • •
JULY 21
Yoga Hike — 8-10:30 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $25. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Summer Concerts in the Glen — With Neika and Paul, 6-7:15 p.m., The Glen at Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; broadmoorchurch.org.
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With Triple Play Quintet, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
Dippty Do Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
JULY 21-22
Dave McMurray — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
• • •
THROUGH SATURDAY
“Circus of the Night” — 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Millibo Art Theatre, outdoor stage, 1626 S. Tejon St., $28. Tickets required: themat.org.
• • •
THROUGH SUNDAY
Jurassic Quest Drive Thru — The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., starting at $49 per vehicle. Tickets required: 477-2100, worldarena.com.
• • •
THROUGH JULY 23
Veteran Art Exhibition — To benefit Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, Studio West Art Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; e.givesmart.com/events/l10.
• • •
THROUGH JULY 31
“Images” Photo Exhibit — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgegallery.com.
“Heart of the Mountain” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427.
“What We Did” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
“Nature of Summer” — Works by Wendy Iaconis, Suzy Gardner and Kang Lee Sheppard, Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 8
“Morning, Noon and Night in Garden of the Gods” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 10
Peachy Party — To benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild. Place orders for Palisade peached by Aug. 10 at cspguild.org/peachy-party.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 28
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
• • •
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
“Then and Now” Photo Exhibit — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; coloradosprings.gov/cos-150.
