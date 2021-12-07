FRIDAY
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
New Vintage Jazz — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Shawn Pelofsky — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble’s Wintersong — Music, spoken word, candlelight, 7:30 p.m., Grace & St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St. Registration required: cvae.org.
Champagne Cabaret — “Jingle Balls” with Peaks and Pasties, 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25; goldroomlive.com.
FRIDAY-DEC. 23, DEC. 25-JAN. 1
Electric Safari — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Tickets: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-safari.
SATURDAY
Holiday Mini-Photo Sessions — 9 a.m.-noon, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $50. Registration required: gardenofgods.com/holiday-photo-session.
Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Springs Masonic Center, 1150 Panorama Drive; tinyurl.com/2m35p798.
Holiday Music with Christmas Brass — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5ffxma39.
Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
First Presbyterian Church’s Christmas Joy Concert — 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $18-$28; pikespeakcenter.com.
Holiday Music with Bare Bones Trombone — 3-5 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5ffxma39.
MONDAY
Rock Identification in the Wild: Mineral ID — 3:15-4:45 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ks3mkxtk.
MONDAY-TUESDAY
Holly & Ivy — Presented by the Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Free tickets required; pikespeakcenter.com.
TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Holiday Luncheon Gala — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $60-$80. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2cyjxdbr.
We Dig Dinosaurs — For ages 8-12 accompanied by an adult, 3-4 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $2. Registration required: tinyurl.com/5swevj6p.
Winter Salads Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
TUESDAY-DEC. 15
Celebrating the Season with Song — With Senior Chorale of the Rockies and members of the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave. Free tickets required: 719-955-3400.
DEC. 15
Latin Soups Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Holiday Dips & Apps Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m. Saturdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
”Urns” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH DEC. 19
”Yule be Naughty” — Millibo Art Center, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28. Tickets: themat.org.
THROUGH DEC. 24
”Paper Tiger” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Photos with Santa — Weekends, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/photos-with-santa.
THROUGH DEC. 28
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave; goldroomlive.com.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Christmas in Magic Town — Exhibit is decorated with holiday themed characters, holograms and lighting, The Michael Garman Museum & Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $4-$7.50; michaelgarman.com/magic-town.
Downtown Holiday Pop-Up Shops — Go online for information: downtowncs.com/popup.
Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH JAN. 6
Gallop in the Garden 5K — 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 6. No run on Nov. 25, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
THROUGH JAN. 9
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $10, includes skate rental, free for ages 4 and younger with paying adult, credit cards only; downtowncs.com/event/skate.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.
To list an event taking place in the 80903, 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.