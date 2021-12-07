EVENTS CALENDAR ppn
FRIDAY

Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

New Vintage Jazz — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Shawn Pelofsky — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.

Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble’s Wintersong — Music, spoken word, candlelight, 7:30 p.m., Grace & St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St. Registration required: cvae.org.

Champagne Cabaret — “Jingle Balls” with Peaks and Pasties, 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25; goldroomlive.com.

FRIDAY-DEC. 23, DEC. 25-JAN. 1

Electric Safari — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Tickets: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-safari.

SATURDAY

Holiday Mini-Photo Sessions — 9 a.m.-noon, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $50. Registration required: gardenofgods.com/holiday-photo-session.

Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Springs Masonic Center, 1150 Panorama Drive; tinyurl.com/2m35p798.

Holiday Music with Christmas Brass — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5ffxma39.

Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.

Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.

SUNDAY

First Presbyterian Church’s Christmas Joy Concert — 2 and 4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $18-$28; pikespeakcenter.com.

Holiday Music with Bare Bones Trombone — 3-5 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5ffxma39.

MONDAY

Rock Identification in the Wild: Mineral ID — 3:15-4:45 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ks3mkxtk.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

Holly & Ivy — Presented by the Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Free tickets required; pikespeakcenter.com.

TUESDAY

Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Holiday Luncheon Gala — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $60-$80. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2cyjxdbr.

We Dig Dinosaurs — For ages 8-12 accompanied by an adult, 3-4 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $2. Registration required: tinyurl.com/5swevj6p.

Winter Salads Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.

TUESDAY-DEC. 15

Celebrating the Season with Song — With Senior Chorale of the Rockies and members of the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave. Free tickets required: 719-955-3400.

DEC. 15

Latin Soups Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.

Holiday Dips & Apps Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.

Countywyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

THROUGH DEC. 18

Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m. Saturdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.

”Urns” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.

THROUGH DEC. 19

”Yule be Naughty” — Millibo Art Center, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28. Tickets: themat.org.

THROUGH DEC. 24

”Paper Tiger” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.

Photos with Santa — Weekends, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/photos-with-santa.

THROUGH DEC. 28

The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave; goldroomlive.com.

THROUGH DEC. 31

Christmas in Magic Town — Exhibit is decorated with holiday themed characters, holograms and lighting, The Michael Garman Museum & Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $4-$7.50; michaelgarman.com/magic-town.

Downtown Holiday Pop-Up Shops — Go online for information: downtowncs.com/popup.

Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.

THROUGH JAN. 6

Gallop in the Garden 5K — 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 6. No run on Nov. 25, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.

THROUGH JAN. 9

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella.

THROUGH JAN. 31

Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $10, includes skate rental, free for ages 4 and younger with paying adult, credit cards only; downtowncs.com/event/skate.

THROUGH APRIL 17

Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.

THROUGH SEPT. 28

Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.

To list an event taking place in the 80903, 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com.

