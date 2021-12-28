EVENTS CALENDAR ppn
Rawpixel

THURSDAY

”Dave’s Faves” of 2021 Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.

Christmas Steakhouse Wine Dinner Carving Station — 7 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Reservations required: jakeandtellys.com.

FRIDAY

Countywyde for New Year’s Eve — 7-10 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

New Year’s Eve Gala — Black tie event with five-course dinner and music by the Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., The Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave. $295. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/4f64xcrb.

New Year’s Eve — With Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$70; pikespeakcenter.com.

Randy’s New Years Eve Dance Party — 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $110 and up; randysinatra.com.

New Year’s Eve Bash — 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave., $75. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/k3ykdcws.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Francisco Ramos — New Year’s Show — 7 an 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.

TUESDAY

What’s the Weather? — 3-4 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $3. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2tw4kpvu.

TUESDAY-JAN. 5

”Waitress” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $65 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.

JAN. 5

Nature’s Classroom: Winter Adaptation — For students in grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $4 per person. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

THROUGH FRIDAY

Meditation Class — 9-9:30 a.m. Fridays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2c49skxy.

Christmas in Magic Town — Exhibit is decorated with holiday themed characters, holograms and lighting, The Michael Garman Museum & Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $4-$7.50; michaelgarman.com/magic-town.

Downtown Holiday Pop-Up Shops — Go online for information: downtowncs.com/popup.

Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.

THROUGH SATURDAY

Electric Safari — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Tickets: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-safari.

The Broadmoor Gingerbread House Display — The Broadmoor’s main building mezzanine, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoor.com.

THROUGH JAN. 9

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella.

THROUGH JAN. 31

Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $10, includes skate rental, free for ages 4 and younger with paying adult, credit cards only; downtowncs.com/event/skate.

THROUGH MARCH 31

Gallop in the Garden 5K — 3-5 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.

THROUGH APRIL 17

Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.

THROUGH SEPT. 28

Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.

For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.

Tags

Load comments