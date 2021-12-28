THURSDAY
”Dave’s Faves” of 2021 Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Christmas Steakhouse Wine Dinner Carving Station — 7 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Reservations required: jakeandtellys.com.
FRIDAY
Countywyde for New Year’s Eve — 7-10 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
New Year’s Eve Gala — Black tie event with five-course dinner and music by the Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., The Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave. $295. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/4f64xcrb.
New Year’s Eve — With Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$70; pikespeakcenter.com.
Randy’s New Years Eve Dance Party — 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $110 and up; randysinatra.com.
New Year’s Eve Bash — 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave., $75. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/k3ykdcws.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Francisco Ramos — New Year’s Show — 7 an 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.
TUESDAY
What’s the Weather? — 3-4 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $3. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2tw4kpvu.
TUESDAY-JAN. 5
”Waitress” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $65 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
JAN. 5
Nature’s Classroom: Winter Adaptation — For students in grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $4 per person. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Meditation Class — 9-9:30 a.m. Fridays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2c49skxy.
Christmas in Magic Town — Exhibit is decorated with holiday themed characters, holograms and lighting, The Michael Garman Museum & Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $4-$7.50; michaelgarman.com/magic-town.
Downtown Holiday Pop-Up Shops — Go online for information: downtowncs.com/popup.
Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH SATURDAY
Electric Safari — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Tickets: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-safari.
The Broadmoor Gingerbread House Display — The Broadmoor’s main building mezzanine, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoor.com.
THROUGH JAN. 9
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $10, includes skate rental, free for ages 4 and younger with paying adult, credit cards only; downtowncs.com/event/skate.
THROUGH MARCH 31
Gallop in the Garden 5K — 3-5 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.
For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.