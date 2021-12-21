WEDNESDAY
”A Colorado Nutcracker” — With Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, 2 and 6 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $22-$49; pikespeakcenter.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
• • •
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY, SATURDAY-JAN. 1
Electric Safari — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Tickets: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-safari.
• • •
THURSDAY
Craig Walter — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
• • •
FRIDAY
George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
• • •
FRIDAY AND SUNDAY
Broadmoor Holiday Dinner Show — With Sheena Easton, 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $75-$130. Reservations required: tix.com/ticket-sales/broadmoor/5614.
• • •
SATURDAY
The Salvation Army’s Free Community Holiday Meal — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Salvation Army Shelter, 709 S. Sierra Madre St.; 636-3891.
• • •
SUNDAY
Photography Workshop — With Jae Jarratt and Jonathon Nicholas, 7-9 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4zmznvxm.
• • •
MONDAY
Mindful Mondays — Journaling, poetry, book study and meditation, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2c49skxy.
Reading Rocks — Book read-aloud for ages 2-6 with an adult, 2-3 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2c49skxy.
• • •
TUESDAY
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave; goldroomlive.com.
• • •
DEC. 29
Kids Indoor Scavenger Hunt — For ages 2-7 with an adult, 10-11 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $2 per child. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2c49skxy.
• • •
THROUGH FRIDAY
”Paper Tiger” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Photos with Santa — Weekends, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/photos-with-santa.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 31
Meditation Class — 9-9:30 a.m. Fridays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2c49skxy.
Christmas in Magic Town — Exhibit is decorated with holiday themed characters, holograms and lighting, The Michael Garman Museum & Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $4-$7.50; michaelgarman.com/magic-town.
Downtown Holiday Pop-Up Shops — Go online for information: downtowncs.com/popup.
Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
• • •
THROUGH JAN. 1
The Broadmoor Gingerbread House Display — The Broadmoor’s main building mezzanine, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoor.com.
• • •
THROUGH JAN. 9
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella.
• • •
THROUGH JAN. 31
Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $10, includes skate rental, free for ages 4 and younger with paying adult, credit cards only; downtowncs.com/event/skate.
• • •
THROUGH MARCH 31
Gallop in the Garden 5K — 3-5 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
• • •
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
• • •
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
• • •
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.