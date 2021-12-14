WEDNESDAY-DEC. 23, DEC. 25-JAN. 1
Electric Safari — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Tickets: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-safari.
THURSDAY
Rock Identification in the Wild: Basic Rock ID — 1-2:30 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4fwnsyux.
The Fab Four — The ultimate Beatles tribute, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $30-$50; pikespeakcenter.com.
CC Tiger Jazz Ensemble — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; 719-389-6545, tinyurl.com/3n7z6phx.
FRIDAY
Las Posadas Event — 6 p.m., Helen Hunt Campus, 917 E. Moreno Ave.; tinyurl.com/2f4tky2a.
Songs from the Steppe: A Night of Music and Conversation with Zagd-Ochir Sumiyabazar — 7-8 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/2p8t6vn3.
A Celebration of Possibilities Holiday Event — Music by Joe Uveges and Frannie Rose reading from her book “Teach Them to Hear Me,” 7-9 p.m., Knights of Columbus, MacLaren Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave., $10 at door, books available for $20; onesimplevoice.org.
“The Modbo Ho Ho: A Christmas Cabaret for Grown-Ups” — 7 and 9:30 p.m., The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St., $15. Tickets required: themodbo@gmail.com.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Tara Cannistraci — 7 an 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-DEC. 26
Broadmoor Holiday Dinner Show — With Sheena Easton, 6-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday and Dec. 24 and 26, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $75-$130. Reservations required: tix.com/ticket-sales/broadmoor/5614.
SATURDAY
Gingerbread Habitat Decorating — 10-11:30 a.m. and noon-1:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $15-$20 per kit. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
Bake Sale — To benefit the African-American Historical & Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs, 1-3 p.m., 1620 W. Bijou St.; aahgscs@aol.com.
Book Reading — Kathy Paradise will read from “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas, 1 p.m., Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St. This is not a book for children; 719-419-7660.
Holiday Music with Hot Boots Group — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; tinyurl.com/5ffxma39.
Lefse & Knekkebrod Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Christmas Candy Cooking Workshop — 1-5 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $125. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Christmas Symphony — 2:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$70; pikespeakcenter.com.
CC Gamelan Ensemble — 3-4:30 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/yckk5a6c.
MONDAY
The Writers Gathering — Hosted by Pikes Peak Writers, 6-8 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; tinyurl.com/y57s7avt.
MONDAY AND DEC. 27
Reading Rocks — Book read-aloud for ages 2-6 with an adult, 2-3 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2c49skxy.
TUESDAY
What’s the Weather? — 11 a.m.-noon, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $3. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4fwnsyux.
Summit by Candlelight — Presented by the Summit Ensemble, 7-8 p.m., First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain St., $5-$10; kidssing.org.
TUESDAY-DEC. 22
”A Colorado Nutcracker” — With Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 22, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $22-$49; pikespeakcenter.com.
DEC. 22
Red Mountain Boys — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Urns” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”Yule be Naughty” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Millibo Art Center, 1626 S. Tejon St., $25-$28. Tickets: themat.org.
THROUGH DEC. 24
”Paper Tiger” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Photos with Santa — Weekends, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/photos-with-santa.
THROUGH DEC. 27
Mindful Mondays — Journaling, poetry, book study and meditation, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2c49skxy.
THROUGH DEC. 28
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave; goldroomlive.com.
THROUGH DEC. 29
Kids Indoor Scavenger Hunt — For ages 2-7 with an adult, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $2 per child. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2c49skxy.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Meditation Class — 9-9:30 a.m. Fridays, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $10. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2c49skxy.
Christmas in Magic Town — Exhibit is decorated with holiday themed characters, holograms and lighting, The Michael Garman Museum & Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $4-$7.50; michaelgarman.com/magic-town.
Downtown Holiday Pop-Up Shops — Go online for information: downtowncs.com/popup.
Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH JAN. 1
Through Jan. 1: The Broadmoor Gingerbread House Display — The Broadmoor’s main building mezzanine, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoor.com.
THROUGH JAN. 6
Gallop in the Garden 5K — 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 6. No run on Nov. 25, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
THROUGH JAN. 9
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $10, includes skate rental, free for ages 4 and younger with paying adult, credit cards only; downtowncs.com/event/skate.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.
