BY SATURDAY
Festival of Lights Kits — Holiday-themed Festival of Lights activity kits for families, while supplies last. Reserve kits at give.cspm.org/festivaloflights2021. Pick up kits 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and 18 at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.
THURSDAY
Pacific Islands Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.
Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sara Watkins — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49-$90; pikespeakcenter.com.
THURSDAY-JAN. 9
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$50. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella.
FRIDAY
Bear Creek by Candlelight — With luminary-lit trails, Santa and more, 5-8 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $7-$8. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
CC Chamber Chorus Concert — 7:30-9 p.m., Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St.; tinyurl.com/hse9zjxd.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Matt Rife — 7 an 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY AND SUNDAY
Christmas Blessings: A Service of Lessons and Carols — Presented by the Chancel Choir and Ringers and Festival Orchestra, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, 5-7 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; cassidyb@fumc-cs.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY and DEC. 10-23, DEC. 25-JAN. 1
Electric Safari — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Tickets: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-safari.
FRIDAY-DEC. 24
”Paper Tiger” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
SATURDAY
Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m.-noon. and finish by 3 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Wheelchairs are not recommended, strollers can complete the courses, leashed pets allowed on trail. Non-perishable food and cash donations collected to benefit Westside Food Pantry; Curt Converse, 719-591-8193.
Holiday Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Road; cmhscraftfair.com.
December Forest Bathing Walk — 1-3:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $20-$30. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Author Reading and Book Signing — With Barbara Nickless, “At First Light” 1-4 p.m., Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
BJ Estares — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Holiday Concert — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $24-$27; pikespeakcenter.com.
RiP Improv — 7:30 p.m., Millibo Art Center, 1626 S. Tejon St., $15. Tickets: themat.org.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Hiking 101 — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2n26hc8r.
‘Tis the Season: Our Gift of Gratitude Concert — Presented by the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3-4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $20. Tickets: kidssing.org.
MONDAY
Rock Identification in the Wild: Basic Rock ID — 3:15-4:45 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4fwnsyux.
Cabaret Presentation — With the Colorado Springs Conservatory, 6:30-8 p.m., ICONS, 3 E. Bijou St., $5-$10; exploretock.com/icons-co/event/307055.
TUESDAY
What’s the Weather? — 3-4 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/v8pxh9kn.
TUESDAY-DEC. 28
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave; goldroomlive.com.
DEC. 8
COS Then & Now — With photos by Mike Pach, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Ugly Sweater Party with Grass it Up — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Downtown Holiday Stroll — Downtown shops will stay open late, with holiday lights, carolers and musicians; downtowncs.com.
DEC. 8-9
”Stomp” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $38-$73. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
THROUGH DEC. 5
”Ronny Quevedo: At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ronny-quevedo-at-the-line.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m. Saturdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
THROUGH DEC. 24
Photos with Santa — Weekends, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/photos-with-santa.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Downtown Holiday Pop-Up Shops — Go online for information: downtowncs.com/popup.
Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH JAN. 6
Gallop in the Garden 5K — 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 6. No run on Nov. 25, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $10, includes skate rental, free for ages 4 and younger with paying adult, credit cards only; downtowncs.com/event/skate.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.
ONGOING
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
