THROUGH SEPT. 30

PUBLIC SKATE

Noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $4 admission, $3 skate rental; broadmoorworldarena.com.

THURSDAY

TAILS, TUNES & TASTES

6-9:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $45.75-$50.75; 633-9925, info@cmzoo.org, cmzoo.org/tails.

SEPT. 10-16

MILITARY

APPRECIATION WEEK

9 a.m.-5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m., 50% off normal admission base prices for all active-duty, veteran and retired military personnel and their dependents living in the same household, with valid ID. See all details at cmzoo.org/military.

SEPT. 13

SIGNATURE CHEFS AUCTION

To benefit March of Dimes, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.

SEPT. 14

ARCHTOP EDDY

6:30-8:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee, 1801 Cheyenne Road; 475-0888.

SEPT. 15

GLITTER INTO GOLD

To benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., go online for ticket prices. Reservations: 581-7112, wrestlelikeagirl.org.

SEPT. 21

GOLDEN BOOT GALA

To benefit The Home Front Cares, 5:30 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Advance tickets: thehomefrontcares.org.

SEPT. 24

WWE LIVE

7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15 and up; 477-2100, worldarena.com.

SEPT. 27

FUNDRAISING GALA AND SILENT AUCTION

To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.

SEPT. 30

GOLDEN LOTUS FOUNDATION ASIAN CUISINE COOKING CLASS

1-3 p.m. 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.

OCT. 14

CASTING CROWS FEATURING I AM THEY

7 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$78. Advance tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.

OCT. 26 AND 27

PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS

8-10 p.m. Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15.50-$108. Advance tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.

OCT. 27

EMMA CRAWFORD COFFIN RACES

11 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Manitou Springs, free; tinyurl.com/yacp274n.

OCT. 28

GOLDEN LOTUS FOUNDATION ASIAN CUISINE COOKING CLASS

1-3 p.m. 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.

NOV. 16

NOVEMBER NOEL — AN EVENING OF FIRE AND ICE

To benefit Newborn Hope, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $95-$150. Advance tickets: newbornhope.org.

ONGOING

QUAIL LAKE

TOASTMASTERS

Noon-1 p.m., Cheyenne Place, 945 Tenderfoot Hill Road; DeeDee, 235-6725, 813975.toastmastersclubs.org.

BROADMOOR WALTZ CLUB

Learn to waltz 12 patterned waltzes. Tuesday night classes, free; Kurt or Loretta Nelson, 598-2885, kujonel@msn.com, Thursday evening classes, $5 per couple; Len or Sue Bryant, 592-1418.

BROADMOOR ROTARY CLUB LUNCHEON

With great presentations, noon Thursdays, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.

BROADMOOR

TAVERNE ORCHESTRA

8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m. Sundays, La Taverne, 1 Lake Ave.; 577-5772, broadmoor.com.

NEW HOPE RESCUE INC. ADOPTION FAIR

Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Petco, 1650 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS

4:30 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave. For a list of all locations, go to al-anon-co.org.

To list an event in the Cheyenne area, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For citywide events, go to coloradosprings.com.

