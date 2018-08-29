THROUGH SEPT. 30
PUBLIC SKATE
Noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $4 admission, $3 skate rental; broadmoorworldarena.com.
THURSDAY
TAILS, TUNES & TASTES
6-9:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $45.75-$50.75; 633-9925, info@cmzoo.org, cmzoo.org/tails.
SEPT. 10-16
MILITARY
APPRECIATION WEEK
9 a.m.-5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m., 50% off normal admission base prices for all active-duty, veteran and retired military personnel and their dependents living in the same household, with valid ID. See all details at cmzoo.org/military.
SEPT. 13
SIGNATURE CHEFS AUCTION
To benefit March of Dimes, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
SEPT. 14
ARCHTOP EDDY
6:30-8:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee, 1801 Cheyenne Road; 475-0888.
SEPT. 15
GLITTER INTO GOLD
To benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., go online for ticket prices. Reservations: 581-7112, wrestlelikeagirl.org.
SEPT. 21
GOLDEN BOOT GALA
To benefit The Home Front Cares, 5:30 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Advance tickets: thehomefrontcares.org.
SEPT. 24
WWE LIVE
7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15 and up; 477-2100, worldarena.com.
SEPT. 27
FUNDRAISING GALA AND SILENT AUCTION
To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
SEPT. 30
GOLDEN LOTUS FOUNDATION ASIAN CUISINE COOKING CLASS
1-3 p.m. 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
OCT. 14
CASTING CROWS FEATURING I AM THEY
7 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$78. Advance tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
OCT. 26 AND 27
PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS
8-10 p.m. Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15.50-$108. Advance tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
OCT. 27
EMMA CRAWFORD COFFIN RACES
11 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Manitou Springs, free; tinyurl.com/yacp274n.
OCT. 28
GOLDEN LOTUS FOUNDATION ASIAN CUISINE COOKING CLASS
1-3 p.m. 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
NOV. 16
NOVEMBER NOEL — AN EVENING OF FIRE AND ICE
To benefit Newborn Hope, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $95-$150. Advance tickets: newbornhope.org.
ONGOING
QUAIL LAKE
TOASTMASTERS
Noon-1 p.m., Cheyenne Place, 945 Tenderfoot Hill Road; DeeDee, 235-6725, 813975.toastmastersclubs.org.
BROADMOOR WALTZ CLUB
Learn to waltz 12 patterned waltzes. Tuesday night classes, free; Kurt or Loretta Nelson, 598-2885, kujonel@msn.com, Thursday evening classes, $5 per couple; Len or Sue Bryant, 592-1418.
BROADMOOR ROTARY CLUB LUNCHEON
With great presentations, noon Thursdays, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
BROADMOOR
TAVERNE ORCHESTRA
8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m. Sundays, La Taverne, 1 Lake Ave.; 577-5772, broadmoor.com.
NEW HOPE RESCUE INC. ADOPTION FAIR
Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Petco, 1650 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; newhoperescue.homestead.com.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS
4:30 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave. For a list of all locations, go to al-anon-co.org.
