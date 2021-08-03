THURSDAY
Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
FRIDAY
Yoga Hike — 8-10:30 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $25. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
First Friday Art Walk — 5-8 p.m., Joanne Lavender Studio, 2418 W. Colorado Ave; joannelavender.com.
Snake and the Rabbit — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY
Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo — 6-10 p.m., Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Gates open at 4 p.m., rodeo starts at 6, Dance in the Dirt at 8. Tickets start at $17. Kids 12 and under free with paid adult; norrispenrose.com. Info: rideforthebrand.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Jennings & Keller — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; amusiccompanyinc.com.
Comics of Cobra Kai — With Dan Ahdoot and Bret Ernst, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The Judy and Barbra Show — 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon Sunday, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
FRIDAY-AUG. 27
”Shiveligh” — Works by Kristy Kensinger, opens 5-9 p.m. Friday, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
”UFO — Unusual Fun Objects” Exhibit — Opens 5-9 p.m. Friday, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
FRIDAY-AUG. 28
”Witness: Captured Moments of Everyday Life” — Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
SATURDAY
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Canning for Beginners Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Peach Crisp Cooking Class — 1-3 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Fortune Cookie Making Cooking Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Charcuterie & Wine Pairing Class — 6-8 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
MONDAY-AUG. 13
Spark Summer Mini Camp — For children entering preschool-grade 6, 9-11:30 a.m., Broadmoor Community Church, UCC, 315 Lake Ave., $30 for first child, $25 each following family child. Registration required: tinyurl.com/pme9y8rp.
AUG. 11
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With Swing Connection, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
Front Porch Series: Barrel House String Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
“Morning, Noon and Night in Garden of the Gods” — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; 650-1427.
THROUGH TUESDAY
Peachy Party — To benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild. Place orders for Palisade peached by Tuesday at cspguild.org/peachy-party.
THROUGH AUG. 28
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
”Then and Now” Photo Exhibit — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; coloradosprings.gov/cos-150.
THROUGH OCT. 31
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com, 650-1427.
To list an event taking place in the 80903, 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.