THURSDAY
Nepalese Lunch Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Tails & Tunes — For ages 21 and older, 6-9:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $55.75 and up. Registration required: cmzoo.org/tails.
Women’s Equality Day Potluck Picnic — Hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region, 6 p.m., Fountain Park Pavilion, next to Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St. Bring a dish to share. Dessert and beverage provided. Registration required: lwvppr.org.
Trilix Jazz Trio — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Jana Lee — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY
Hispanic Chamber’s La Vida — 5:30-9:30 p.m., County Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive, $60 and up. Registration required: cosconcilio.com.
The Collective — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Joe Uveges — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Nube Nueve — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
On the Rocks Tastings — To benefit Rock Ledge Ranch, Tequila Night, VIP 6 p.m., general admission, 7 p.m. Friday, $60-$85; Whiskey Night, VIP 6 p.m., general admission, 7 p.m. Saturday, Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road, $80-$125. Reservations: ontherocksgog.com.
DC Young Fly — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $40-$95. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Springs Comic Con — 2:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $28 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz — The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Go online for times, costs and ticket information: weekendofjazz.com/broadmoor/tickets.
SATURDAY
Lemon Lavender Cookies Baking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
History Detectives: From Tesla to the Moon — 10:15-11 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: give.cspm.org/history-detectives.
Taco Fiesta and Margaritas Cooking Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Joe Uveges — 6-8 p.m., Smiling Toad Brewery, 2028 Sheldon Ave.; thesmilingtoad.com.
Deryk Cunningham — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Pasta in the Park — To benefit TESSA, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights, $120. Tickets required: tessacs.org.
SUNDAY
Harry Potter Desserts Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Peach Crisp Baking Class — Noon-2 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Paella on the Patio — Noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m., Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave. Call for costs. Reservations: 471-8272, tinyurl.com/33xtnyv9.
Pasta Making and Wine Cooking Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
SEPT. 1
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With Falconaries Alumni Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”My Scenery” — Work by Byeongdoo Moon, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
”Shiveligh” — Works by Kristy Kensinger, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
”UFO — Unusual Fun Objects” Exhibit — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Witness: Captured Moments of Everyday Life” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
”Next” — With paintings, photos, prints and more, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
”Then and Now” Photo Exhibit — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; coloradosprings.gov/cos-150.
”Reflections” — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com, 650-1427.
ONGOING
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
