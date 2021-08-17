THURSDAY
Peak Education’s Back-to-School Fundraiser — Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m. or evening reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Mining Exchange. Reservations required: peakedu.org/back-to-school-fundraiser.
Persian Lunch Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Rising Through the Leadership Ranks — Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC chamber connect, 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, 21 S. Tejon St., $5 for nonmembers. Registration required: tinyurl.com/38u5drmx.
Senior/Adult 55+ Job Fair — 2-4 p.m., Marian House Soup Kitchen Dining Hall, 14 W. Bijou St.; 866-6285, jobs@ccharitiescc.org.
Fountain Creek Brewshed Alliance August Liquid Lecture: Fontaine que Bouille: Some History of Colorado Springs Essential Fluid, by Katherine Scott Sturdevant — 6 p.m., Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave. Email creekweeksoco@gmail.com to register.
Tony Exum Jr. — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Dave Arvizu — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
An Enchanted Weekend — To benefit Goodwill of Colorado, Garden of the Gods Resort & Club, 3320 Mesa Road, go online for events and costs. Registration required: anenchantedweekend.com.
FRIDAY
Yoga Hike — 8-10:30 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $25. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Spur — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Kee — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Hennessy 6 — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $15. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Drive-in Cinema — Showing of “LFG,” parking lot opens at 7 p.m., film begins at 8 p.m., Old Gazette Building parking lot, 704 E. Colorado Ave., $30 per vehicle. Tickets required: rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema.
Steve Brown — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Survival Plants Workshop — 9 a.m.-noon, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $20. Registration required: 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Homes for Dogs — Hosted by Coldwell Banker Beyond, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, Suite 200; 577-4300.
Lemon Raspberry Tart Cooking Class — 2-4 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
C.S. Lewis: “The Great Divorce” — 4 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $49-$69. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
Boozy Baking Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
George Whitesell — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Willy Wonka Desserts Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Creme Brulee Cooking Class — 2-4 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Let’s Make a Scene Concert — Presented by Opera Theatre of the Rockies, 3 p.m., Broadmoor Community Church, in the Glen, 315 Lake Ave., free (donation suggested); operatheatreoftherockies.org.
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Caskey — 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $30. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Chicago — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $50 and up. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
TUESDAY
Marketing on a Shoestring Budget — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration required: tinyurl.com/93swwbb9.
TUESDAY AND AUG. 31
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
AUG. 25
French Macarons Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
Front Porch Series: Countrywide — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
AUG. 27
La Vida Colorado Springs — 5:30-9:30 p.m., Country Club of Colorado, 125 Clubhouse Drive, $75, VIP tickets: $150; cheyennemountain.com/things-to-do-in-colorado-springs/la-vida
