THURSDAY
All-American Chili 5-Ways Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
City of Sound — With Neon the Bishop, Stray Sunds, 7 p.m., The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15. Tickets required: blacksheeprocks.com.
Michael Reese — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY
Eclairs Cooking Class — 3-5 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Leo and the Lark — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; 634-2851, bicycleresort.com.
New Vintage Jazz — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Mark Masters — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$55. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
The Reminders — 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; amusiccompanyinc.com.
Wolf Restoration & Management Public Listening Session — 5-8 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; www.wolfengagementco.org.
Joe Uveges — 6-8 p.m., Smiling Toad Brewery, 2028 Sheldon Ave.; thesmilingtoad.com.
SuperTone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Cannoli Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Classic Crepes & Bananas Foster Cooking Class — 2-4 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Mirror Glaze Cake Decorating Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Front Porch Series: Blue Frog — 6-9 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
TUESDAY
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: 634-4653, goldroomlive.com.
AUG. 18
Pikes Peak Jazz and Swing Society’s Jazz in the Parks Series — With Jorica, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street and Argus Boulevard; 592-9541.
Under Pressure — Summer Soups Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Front Porch Series: Harry Mo & the Cru — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Soul Asylum — With Local H and Juliana Hatfield, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $35-$55. Tickets required: 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
THROUGH AUG. 27
”Shiveligh” — Works by Kristy Kensinger, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
”UFO — Unusual Fun Objects” Exhibit — Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.; kreusergallery.com.
THROUGH AUG. 28
”Witness: Captured Moments of Everyday Life” — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Yoga on the Green — The Broadmoor World Arena Amphitheater, 3185 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for schedule and cost: broadmoorworldarena.com.
”Next” — With paintings, photos, prints and more, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
”Then and Now” Photo Exhibit — Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; coloradosprings.gov/cos-150.
THROUGH OCT. 31
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com, 650-1427.