We have been heading to Arizona in late winter for the last 15 years, beginning with weeklong jaunts pre-retirement, and leading up to monthlong visits more recently.
Arizona has a compelling allure that has grown on us as the years go by. My husband, Ron, and I are always delighted to leave the cold and snows of Colorado behind, and head south.
We always seem to find new things to see and do, so no visit is the same. I love discovering a historic site we have not previously visited — checking out unexplored, scenic vistas and, with luck, catching sight of some desert critters. This year we skipped our plans to spend two weeks in Mexico in February, but as soon as we were both fully vaccinated, we loaded up the trailer and headed to Tucson.
Some years back, we discovered the amazing campground at Caballo State Park, near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. We love to spend the night here en route to Tucson at a campsite overlooking the sprawling Caballo Reservoir. The next day, as we cross the border into Arizona, will find us typically peeling off layers of clothing the closer we get to the sunshine and embracing warm air of Tucson.
This year we climbed what could be known as the “Arizona Incline” — Tumamoc Hill. The trail rises 1 ½ miles up from the desert floor with the reward of forever-views of downtown Tucson, and the surrounding mountains. This trail gets two thumbs up!
This was our first year traveling with our new e-bikes, and we discovered how pedal-friendly the city of Tucson is. The Chuck Huckelberry Loop is a 130-mile, paved multi-use trail that encircles Tucson. We spent many days soaring along the pavement, starting at various entry points. Here is a biker’s dream, and other bike lanes abound around town. We discovered an abandoned, formerly luxurious golf course in Oro Valley that we dubbed the “ghost golf course.” We meandered along the paved cart path wondering what had happened to change this oasis in the desert into a peaceful yet scrubby eyesore to the advantage of walkers and bikers.
This year we trekked to the fascinating Titan Missile Museum that is a short distance south of Tucson. Here is an absolute must-see piece of American history! Terrifying national security details from the 1960s and 1970s are illustrated by this single remaining site of weaponry that was a significant part of a vast deterrent system in the United States. After the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, the U.S. quickly developed and constructed a system of 54 missile silos located in Arkansas, Kansas and Arizona that had the capability of obliterating a large part of the earth. Having lived through the Cold War, the details of what could have happened are truly eye-opening.
We discovered another treasure the same day we went to the Missile Museum. My sister has a knack for scouting out gems wherever she went, so we lunched at the recommended Tubac Golf Resort. The outside dining areas overlook a scenic golf course located on former ranch lands. A few head of cattle graze in the bucolic background, and the food is quite tasty. Shopping in nearby Tubac is always a fun treasure-hunt for the perfect souvenir. When in the area, make a point of also visiting the ruins of Tumacacori mission, another intriguing piece of Arizona history.
I always delight in flora and fauna wherever I visit. Because Tucson had very little rain in 2020, it was extremely dry this year, resulting in almost no wildflowers during the month of March. I was excited to view some wildlife native to the desert.
One evening after dark, as we drove into the campground, I spotted movement at the edge of the road. A mama javelina cautiously stepped into the path of our headlights. To our delight she shepherded a juvenile javelina, and two itty-bitty babies across the road right in front of us. In seconds they disappeared into the brush. Cool!
While on a hike, I heard the distinctive chirps of gambel quail — the cutest birds ever — that we see only when in Arizona. Quickly I spied a covey of 15-20 birds flitting, fleet-footed through the mesquite with their signature curlicue forehead feathers bobbing. As I tried to get close enough to snap some photos, off they flew. I also love spotting horned toads, coyotes and any birds with colorful plumage, such as the Vermilion flycatcher.
We visited one other unique historic site this year. Hacienda del Sol is a resort on the north side of Tucson that was from 1929-1948 the site of a posh boarding school for daughters of the elite. In the mid-20th century it became an exclusive resort favored by Hollywood royalty. The outdoor patio serves up libations and tasty dishes in a colorful and festive garden setting.
