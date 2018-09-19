The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 4-10. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.
• Burglary – Auto, 1100 block Bayfield Drive, Sept. 4, 7:20 a.m.
• Theft, 3600 block Trailcliff Place, Sept. 4, 1:14 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 800 block San Bruno Place, Sept. 4, 6:20 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1700 block Old Stage Road, Sept. 4, 6:39 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3300 block Quail Lake Road, Sept. 5, 12:18 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3300 block Quail Lake Road, Sept. 5, 2:57 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2100 block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Sept. 5, 8:39 p.m.
• Robbery, 3600 block Star Ranch Road, Sept. 5, 9:34 p.m.
• Burglary, 3300 block Marble Terrace, Sept. 6, 11:05 a.m.
• Theft, 2600 block Reeve Circle, Sept. 6, 11:40 a.m.
• Theft, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Sept. 6, 3:48 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 800 block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Sept. 7, 2:04 p.m.
• Harassment, 4300 block Danceglen Drive, Sept. 7, 2:07 p.m.
• Theft, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Sept. 7, 2:49 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 block Kirkstone Lane, Sept. 7, 10:59 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, Sept. 8, 9:32 a.m.
• Harassment, 3400 block Ashwood Circle, Sept. 8, 10:27 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3300 block Quail Lake Road, Sept. 8, 5:05 p.m.
• Prowler, 300 block Haversham Drive, Sept. 8, 7:53 p.m.
• Assault, 2200 block Southgate Road, Sept. 9, 2:40 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4200 block Pebbleride Circle, Sept. 9, 3:31 p.m.
• Harassment, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Sept. 9, 5:02 p.m.
• Sexual Assault, 400 block Gold Pass Heights, Sept. 10, 12:24 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3200 block Gilcrest Terrace, Sept. 10, 6:09 p.m.
• foot Hill Road, Sept. 10, 8:42 p.m.