The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 2-8. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.
• Burglary, 100 block Creekside Lane, Oct. 2, 6:42 a.m.
• Theft, 1900 block Manor Lane, Oct. 2, 12:02 p.m.
• Theft, 800 block Oxford Lane, Oct. 2, 11:23 p.m.
• Theft, 1800 block S. Nevada Ave., Oct. 3, 11 a.m.
• Robbery, 1800 block S. Nevada Ave., Oct. 3, 11:32 a.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 1500 block S. Tejon St., Oct. 3, 12:22 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1600 block S. Nevada Ave., Oct. 3, 11:11 p.m.
• Theft, 2900 block Westcliff Circle, Oct. 4, 12:24 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1800 block S. Nevada Ave., Oct. 4, 6:17 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1800 block Presidential Heights, Oct. 5, 5:35 a.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Norwood Ave., Oct. 5, 10:27 a.m.
• Fraud, 2900 block Westcliff Circle, Oct. 5, 12:20 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1700 block Presidential Heights, Oct. 5, 1:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Oct. 5, 6:57 p.m.
• Prowler, 100 block Cheyenne Blvd., Oct. 5, 10:32 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2400 block Strickler Road, Oct. 5, 10:45 p.m.
• Prowler, 100 block Cheyenne Blvd., Oct. 5, 11:19 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 block S. 8th St., Oct. 6, 2:05 a.m.
• Theft, 2100 block Southgate Road, Oct. 6, 3:50 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 700 block E. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 6, 5:02 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1900 block Southgate Road, Oct. 6, 8:07 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1700 block Presidential Heights, Oct. 7, 10:54 a.m.
• Harassment, 1600 block S. Cascade Ave., Oct. 7, 2:21 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1800 block Southgate Road, Oct. 7, 5:43 p.m.
• Harassment, 200 block Crestone Ave., Oct. 7, 6:53 p.m.
• Assault, 1800 block S. Nevada Ave., Oct. 8, 1:04 a.m.
• Burglary, 2000 block Southgate Road, Oct. 8, 3:20 a.m.
• Harassment, 2000 block Southgate Road, Oct. 8, 8:06 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1600 block Apache Trail, Oct. 8, 10:22 p.m.