The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 25-Oct. 1. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1100 block Scarlet Oak Drive, Sept. 25, 4:59 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3600 block Strawberry Field Grove, Sept. 25, 8:48 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2100 block Southgate Road, Sept. 25, 7:21 p.m.
• Burglary, 100 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Sept. 26, 8:56 a.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Norwood Ave., Sept. 26, 2:21 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3400 block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Sept. 26, 3:52 p.m.
• Fraud, 1100 block Whistler Hollow Drive, Sept. 26, 5:43 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1112 1/2 W. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. #B, Sept. 26, 6:05 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 600 block E. St. Elmo Ave., Sept. 26, 6:25 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1300 block Coolcrest Drive, Sept. 26, 9:59 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1800 block Presidential Heights, Sept. 27, 5 a.m.
• Suspicious Vehicle, 200 block Wolfe Ave., Sept. 27, 5:02 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Southgate Road, Sept. 27, 9:13 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1600 block Highland Way, Sept. 28, 12:21 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 100 block Watch Hill Drive, Sept. 28, 8:51 a.m.
• Assault, 1800 block Southgate Road, Sept. 28, 12:13 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Rice Drive, Sept. 28, 9:13 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4300 block Pebbleridge Circle, Sept. 29, 2:01 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 5000 block Kettleglen Court, Sept. 30, 3:03 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1200 block Eastmeadow Drive, Sept. 30, 4:16 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 block Bristol Ave., Sept. 30, 10:33 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Oct. 1, 4:33 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Oct. 1, 11:14 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Southgate Road, Oct. 1, 12:13 p.m.
• Sexual Assault, 1000 block Rice Drive, Oct. 1, 3:13 p.m.
• Burglary, 2000 block S. Corona Ave., Oct. 1, 6:09 p.m.