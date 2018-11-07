The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 23-29. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 4th St./Elm Ave., Oct. 23, 11:23 a.m.
• Theft, 2000 block Southgate Road, Oct. 23, 2:57 p.m.
• Burglary, 1600 block S. Tejon St., Oct. 23, 9:58 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 200 block Lorraine Court, Oct. 24, 8:01 a.m.
• Theft, 800 block Arcturus Drive, Oct. 24, 9:27 a.m.
• Assault, 2100 block Southgate Road, Oct. 24, 10:38 a.m.
• Theft, 1800 block Southgate Road, Oct. 24, 1:29 p.m.
• Assault, 2100 block Southgate Road, Oct. 24, 5:52 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1600 block S. Nevada Ave., Oct. 24, 9:04 p.m.
• Drugs, 2200 block Mesa Ave., Oct. 25, 1:28 p.m.
• Fraud, 1800 block S. Nevada Ave., Oct. 25, 5:43 p.m.
Assault, 2100 block Southgate Road, Oct. 26, 7:33 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 900 block Arcturus Drive, Oct. 26, 8:19 a.m.
• Theft, 800 block Arcturus Drive, Oct. 26, 9:17 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Southgate Road, Oct. 27, 2:12 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Mid Road, Oct. 28, 7:18 a.m.
• Fraud, 3200 block Breckenridge Drive, Oct. 29, 4:45 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block Saturn Drive, Oct. 29, 11:50 p.m.