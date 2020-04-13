Area organizations are offering tips for how to cope mentally and emotionally in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Keeping a routine, staying active and spending time together are a few tips for wellbeing. Pictured, Brieanna Spinuzzi-Lucero, center, kisses her daughter, Abbey Lucero, 7, with her husband Louis Lucero, left, and mother Stephanie Spinuzzi, right, as they hang out on their front porch during the Pueblo Porch Project event in Pueblo on April 4.