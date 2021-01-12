Ahh ... 2021. We made it.
I’m still processing 2020. But, why kid myself? It’s going to take a while — weeks, possibly months or years.
But since 2021 has arrived, I’m starting to open to what it might bring.
Uncertainty, of course.
But also possibility.
And newness.
So, how do we approach this year?
For me, it’s about embodying an open hand. 2020 taught me that expecting things to go as planned doesn’t work.
So, I aim to go with the flow as best I can.
When I feel my jaw clenching or shoulders tightening, I know I’m holding on a too tightly. Time to reset and remember, “That’s not my job.” I’m not supposed to be in control of everything.
Instead, I can remember where I have agency — in the choices I make every day. I can’t control outcomes, but I can choose where I place my attention and spend my time.
I’m also noticing a few values are starting to show up more this year.
Creativity is one value that feels especially important. I’ve started to incorporate it into our family time with an art class, but I’d love for our family to continue learning together all year. The creative skills I want to acquire — knitting, sewing, carpentry, music and more — could keep us busy for years. Along with creativity, curiosity and humor are bubbling up — much-needed antidotes to the heaviness of the last year.
My intention is to often ask the question, “What’s funny or absurd about this situation?”
In case you’re wondering, there’s no chance I’ll skip over the tears that might precede that question. And, I know in my heart I need to ask it and to point myself, and our family, toward the light.
This year, I want to hold a torch to the light within me and the light within you. I hope you’ll also choose to shine a spotlight on our collective goodness, gifts and generosity. We all need the reminder.
I’m also revisiting my roots this year. The dormant journalist in me is back at writing articles for the Cheyenne Edition and possibly other publications, and I’m returning to teaching strength training in addition to the Yoga for Resilience class I started last fall.
My husband is also coming full circle in his work as he returns to working in the emergency room after a several-year hiatus.
Funnily enough, a year ago, neither of us could have predicted where we’ve landed with our work.
We thought those chapters finished, but life had other ideas.
I marvel at the magic of how it unwittingly changes us along with our tightly held beliefs.
It feels like a miracle and reminds me of how a river changes course via some unseen force.
Who knows who or what will come knocking this year. But, I’m looking forward to finding out.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, coach, and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps people become more mentally and physically resilient, so they can live meaningful lives grounded in creativity, joy and possibility. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.