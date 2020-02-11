We see in an increasing amount of research evidence that when students feel cared for by adults at school and connected to their school community, they are more likely to experience academic success, and less likely to use drugs and alcohol or engage in disruptive or aggressive behavior.
This really shouldn’t be surprising, and in many ways, we don’t need empirical studies to tell us what we should already know ... that people will do better in environments where they feel safe, respected and welcome. And while some students easily form a natural connection to teachers, students and their school as a whole, others do not.
For likely a myriad of reasons, it seems the number of students who struggle developing these connections is growing. In response, as the Board of Education developed the current District 12 Long Range plan, they specifically identified that in addition to maintaining academic rigor, it was incumbent on us to develop an emotionally supportive and physically secure learning environment.
Our long-range plan further places a priority on supports that allow students of all abilities to experience success at the highest level possible. If a student doesn’t feel valued or connected to school, this success is likely out of reach.
I am proud of the tremendous work each of our schools and their dedicated teachers and staff continue to undertake in an effort to build safe, supportive and inclusive school cultures to help all students be successful. These efforts can be seen across the district in Responsive Classroom practices, or programs like “The Leader in Me” or “Capturing Kids Hearts” in our elementary schools.
Initiatives like Cheyenne Mountain Junior High teaching students to set SMART goals, build personal portfolios and conduct student-led parent-teacher conferences further empower students. And just last month, the entire Cheyenne Mountain High School staff, 125 members strong, completed the CEID (Cultural Excellence: Ideas, and Discussion) training, a workshop intended to identify and address unconscious bias and grow mutual respect among diverse populations and cultures that we might not even know exist.
There is an important place for parents and others in this work, too, which is why we are excited to invite all who are interested to a workshop at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Cheyenne Mountain High School. We will be fortunate to host retired County Court Judge Regina Walter, who will present “Celebrating Diversity: Our Community, Our Kids,” a workshop to help adults have important conversations with kids about how to navigate relationships and interactions with people different than us, often in ways we may not know or understand.
While very different in their approach, we are confident that all of these efforts will result in greater school connectedness and, thus, greater success for all of our students, and hope that you will join us in this work.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018. Learn more about District 12 at cmsd.k12.co.us.