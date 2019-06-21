Nonprofit Silver Key and City Council members have appealed to the Colorado Springs community to help residents of a senior living apartment building left uninhabitable by a fire last month.
The most pressing need, they said June 20, is affordable, temporary housing that’s appropriate for seniors until they can return home.
More than 100 residents of the Regency Tower Apartments at 921 Green Star Drive in southwest Colorado Springs were evacuated during the May 24 four-alarm fire at the 11-story building.
Repairs and asbestos abatement will prevent residents from being allowed to return to their homes until the end of August at the earliest, apartment managers have said.
Silver Key said it is assisting 33 of the residents, with the goal of raising $1,000 for each to help cover rent costs, food and supplies.
Regency Towers is planning to reopen the apartments on August 20, said City Council president Richard Skorman.
He noted that many of the older residents need either a ground-floor unit or a building with elevators.
“There’s a whole host of other issues that come up for people.” Skorman said. “As they’re homeless, they dealing with figuring out how they’re going to feed themselves and where they’re going to stay.”
A city grappling with skyrocketing rent and mortgage prices, Colorado Springs offers little affordable housing, especially for those seeking short-term leases.
“These are vulnerable people who really do need to have the community help,” said Skorman.
Many of Regency Tower’s residents are staying with family or relying on renter’s insurance to help them, said Dayton Romero, a Silver Key director. Some are staying at hotels after the Red Cross closed its emergency shelter at Cheyenne Mountain High School last week.
Ardene Hagadorn, 66, whose apartment is on the fourth floor at Regency Tower, stayed with her daughter the night of the fire, then moved into a hotel for four nights. Her daughter helped pay for the hotel, Hagadorn said, but with the Air Force Academy’s graduation that week, prices jumped. Unable to afford the hotel, Hagadorn moved to the Red Cross shelter until it closed.
Hagadorn said Silver Key helped her find short-term housing she could afford.
“They’ve been totally above and beyond what I ever thought they could do,” Hagadorn said. “When it came down to it, it was amazing what they were able to accomplish.”
Some of the residents have lived at Regency Tower for more than 20 years, Skorman said.
“There’s very much a community,” he said. “They’re helping each other, too. It’s different than just a neighbor you don’t know. These are people that have been friends and colleagues and helpers for each other for a long time.”
A handful of property managers have offered housing for the seniors, Romero said.
“The other issue people don’t realize with a long-term rental facility like the Regency, is that people are depending on their neighbors,” Romero said. “It’s not easy to separate people from where they’ve been for so long.
“It’s been a collective effort. It’s been amazing to see the different community partners rally together to support these individuals. Red Cross really helped out in ensuring (the seniors) had a good path so they weren’t sitting there wondering ‘Where do I go next?’”
The effort is similar to what was done for Emerald Towers residents two years ago. After a New York developer purchased Emerald Towers for $9 million, residents were given notice they would have to move out while the building was renovated. They were given no guarantee that rents wouldn’t rise dramatically afterward, and many were forced to search for new places they could afford.
Local leaders, including Skorman, raised $38,299 to cover moving costs, security deposits and first month’s rent at new apartments.
“There’s an ethic in Colorado Springs where we help our neighbors,” Skorman said.
“What we hope is that we’re going to have a press conference soon and say ‘We’ve raised this money and we have a great success story to tell. And thank you Colorado Springs.’”
To donate to Regency Tower seniors, visit silverkey.org/donate. To connect with the nonprofit, call 884-2350. The following Colorado Springs locations are also accepting donations for the seniors:
- Pikes Peak United Way, 518 N. Nevada Ave.
- Poor Richard’s Bookstore, 320 N. Tejon St.
- Silver Key’s Thrift Store and Food Pantry (hygiene products, pet food, food), 1605 S. Murray Blvd.
