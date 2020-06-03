Soon – I hope – we will be working on our abs and glutes and hitting the elliptical like in the old days when working up a sweat at our local health club was permitted.
I have missed my gym, Accolade Fitness in Colorado Springs, since its doors closed at 8 p.m. on March 16 by mandate of Gov. Jared Polis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I was literally the final member out the door that night. There was much sadness in my heart when I left the parking lot.
My gym is like a sanctuary to me. It’s my fortress of solitude — the place where I go to forget about the stress of the day. At least for a little while. Working up a great sweat and occasionally talking with good friends between sets is good for the soul.
I am pretty active guy, so being motivated to stay in shape has not been an issue these past months. But as I age (as of this Friday I will be closer to 80 than 33), I find that I need to be much more intentional about how I exercise and what I eat. Long gone are days of taking three-mile runs followed by eating a whole pizza or five tacos or a huge piece of chocolate cake. A left knee replacement and right hip replacement have ended those days.
An hour-or-so workout at Accolade is ample time for me to get the cardio and resistance training I need. For me that is 75-100 situps, pushups, dips and pullups, plus a 20-minute aerobic workout on the treadmill, bike or elliptical. If time allows, I work in a few weight machines.
The older I get the more important it is to stretch. Read Bob Anderson’s “Stretching” book to learn more about his techniques. He lives in Palmer Lake and is the guru on stretching. Remember, the longer the muscle the stronger the muscle.
The downside of not being able to work out at my gym these past couple of months is the inability to focus on resistance training at home. I realize I can very easily do pushups and situps while watching television in my living room, but that mindset is not always there for me. Frankly, I need to get in my car and go to my gym to really get into the spirit.
The main things I’ve done to try and stay in shape the last few months are ride my bike, hike and take my dog, Lacey, on as many walks as time allows. A fast-paced daily 30-minute walk does wonders for keeping your body going strong.
There are many great advantages to living in the Pikes Peak region. We have biking, hiking and walking trails galore. I am 15 minutes from Ute Valley Park, Santa Fe Trail, Monument Valley Park and the Manitou Incline, to name a few.
While most outdoor activities are beneficial, the gym, in my opinion, is my main source of staying in good shape. Some gyms offer swimming pools and basketball courts. There is no better exercise than swimming laps for 30-45 minutes. You don’t even have to walk very well to swim. And swimming works more muscles a multitude of muscles.
Let’s face it, we can’t all look like Arnold Schwarzenegger in his prime, but we maintain a healthier lifestyle by working out.
See you at the gym. I hope.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.