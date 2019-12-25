Keep your Christmas tree out of the landfill and pick up free mulch while supplies last.
El Paso County, Colorado Springs Utilities, Rocky Top Resources, the Colorado Springs Gazette and Colorado Springs Youth Sports will operate a TreeCycle event to reduce landfilled tree waste and to provide free mulch and support youth sports. For a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree, area residents can drop off trees at seven locations following the Christmas holiday.
Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, and Sunday, Dec. 29, and Jan. 4 and 5 at:
- Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway)
- Falcon Trailhead (Southwest of Woodmen and McLaughlin roads)
- Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Drive)
- Sky Sox Stadium (Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard)
- Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road and 30th Street)
- Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard)
Additionally, trees and donations can be brought to Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas St.) from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, from Jan. 2-31.
All decorations must be removed from trees before drop-off.
Find more information at TreeCycleCOS.org, elpasoco.com or 719-520-7878.