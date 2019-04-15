An annual full-scale exercise will take place at Fort Carson Wednesday at the Camp Red Devil Military Operations in Urban Terrain site starting at 9 a.m.
The exercise, dubbed Mountain Guardian 19, is testing the post’s emergency response and recovery systems and capabilities for an active shooter scenario.
The exercise is expected to last several hours. Military aircraft will be utilized to transport exercise casualties to a local area hospital. Multiple county and city emergency responders will participate in the exercise as either responders, observers, or evaluators.
Service members, families and civilian employees should expect an increase in traffic flow and some delays as response elements from the garrison staff react to the scenario. They should take additional precautions in this area and allow extra time for travel on post as necessary.
The exercise will include first responder operations (law enforcement, fire and emergency services); the establishment of the Emergency Operations Center by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization & Security; and involvement of nearly every U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Carson staff element with some division assets in support of the first responders.
Evans Army Community Hospital will also play a large role in the exercise by caring for simulated injuries; however, it should not impact normal operations for the hospital.
The full scale exercise is a culmination of smaller exercises completed by the garrison staff throughout the year in order to ensure the post is prepared to respond to any potential emergency situation that may arise.