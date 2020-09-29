I get asked regularly how the soldiers who worked at the weather station up on Pikes Peak got there. I am also asked how Katharine Lee Bates got to the top. Curiously, about the same way. It also includes an area you do not hear much about anymore. The spot is Jones Park.
Jones Park, over a hundred years ago was a popular resort area, about like Manitou Park. Jones Park was an early resort, and may have even been visited by Zebulon Pike. From the 1880s until in the 1920s, it saw regular visitors, with a few after that. Following Bear Creek Canyon out of Old Colorado City the old Gold Camp Road passes a steep canyon, which leads to Jones Park. It lies near Mount Rosa, Mount Baldy, Mount Garfield and Mount Kinso. From the Summit of Pikes Peak in the fall, it is easy to see because of the Aspen trees that almost fill it.
Bear Creek itself starts in Jones Park. When the weather station opened in the 1870s, they built their trail up Bear Creek to the open area where they found an old gent living in a cabin, his name was Jones — Joseph C. Jones. The army’s trail continued on past Lake Moraine and up the south slope of the peak. The route was mainly used by the soldiers until the 1880s, when Colorado Springs started using Lake Moraine for water. They improved the trail to get wagons and equipment to the lake.
Jones Park was used for its lumber and the increased use of the trail saw the building of a toll gate as it crossed property down along Bear Creek. Larger cabins were built in the area, as were a couple which became hotels. When Cripple Creek developed, a route through Jones Park was built, but it was not very popular. It was during this time that it was really used as a resort. The Jones property was eventually sold off in smaller lots. The Forest Service and Colorado Springs started buying up land as it became available, to a point where the area is now owned by one or the other. Most of the old buildings were allowed to collapse, and a few were intentionally destroyed.
Once the road from Cascade to the top of Pikes Peak was built, the old southern route was abandoned.
Jones Park is not far from the area where Captain Jack, another unique Coloradan, lived.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.