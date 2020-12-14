In 2017, during a meeting of the Denver Fortnightly Club, the historic literary organization founded and continued by women, Jeri Norgren listened to a reading about the group’s role in the naming of Mount Evans. The club signed a petition for the 14,000-foot mountain’s honoree, Colorado’s former governor, whose wife was the club’s first president.
“Just that one little snippet. That was it,” Norgren recalls. “I wanted to know how all the peaks got their names.”
Thus was born “Colorado’s Highest: The History of Naming the 14,000-Foot Peaks,” the new book authored by Norgren and published by John Fielder, complete with never-before-seen stills from the state’s most famous nature photographer.
When Norgren and Fielder set out on the venture, little did they know the book’s subject matter would have such social and political resonance.
“The timing was a complete coincidence,” Norgren says.
A national call for equality and historical reconciliation has come with a push to restore Native American titles to numerous landmarks, including Colorado’s tallest summits. Mount Evans, for one, has come under renewed scrutiny. The Sand Creek Massacre happened under John Evans’ watch, critics note.
Now Norgren, a fifth-generation Colorado native, finds herself conflicted over her club’s signature from long ago. Having explored the familiar points on a map for some 40 years, Fielder has similarly reflected.
“I’m definitely sympathetic with cultures who feel like they’ve been trashed,” he says.
Surely the topic would’ve played more prominently in “Colorado’s Highest” had the publishing wheels started turning later; the book was well on its way this year by the time racial unrest spilled into America’s streets.
Still, Fielder calls it “one of my favorites” in a career that has seen more than 50 books featuring his photos. “I think it will be one of the great ones about Colorado history,” he says.
A lifelong history buff, the book is Norgren’s first. “It’s an unbelievable feeling from the standpoint of, here’s this history now that nobody really knew before,” she says.
Norgren spent the better part of three years poring over documents and firsthand accounts from government missions that led to many of the peaks’ names. She includes a quote from Ferdinand Hayden, he of the influential 1870s surveys: “The most difficult work of the expedition was in finding appropriate names for mountains, streams, and parks.”
That mostly came down to word from authorities, miners and homesteaders who had taken over tribal lands, Norgren writes. She also uncovers hints from harrowing journals, such as that of a Hayden topographer in 1874 who remarked on “the God of storms” awaiting high in the San Juan Mountains. In Greek mythology, that god is Aeolus — a close spelling to Eolus, namesake of the 14,083-foot peak.
Norgren categorizes the fourteeners’ christenings: 29 for people, 17 with “picturesque and descriptive titles,” seven with Spanish inspirations and five recognizing universities. The government might’ve been another category; Capitol Peak and a nearby point above 13,000 feet called Treasury are lasting examples of what some mappers had in mind for the Elk Range. Snowmass Mountain was considered White House by some, Norgren reports.
It was but one intrigue she came by in her research. Fourteener-crazed Coloradans will come by more with every turn of the page, “and I hope it gets them more into history,” Norgren says. “Maybe it will get people more interested in the state and the story of the state and all that.”
