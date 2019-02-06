A proposal to fund full-day kindergarten classes may become a reality for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 starting next school year.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis last Wednesday asked the Joint Education Committee for $227 million for full-day kindergarten students. According to Polis, many families pay about $500 monthly to send their children to kindergarten. Polis believes such funding would enable districts to offer full-day kindergarten without families having to pay the cost.
While on the road campaigning for governor, Polis told citizens that funding full-day kindergarten is one of his administrations’ top priorities. A founder of charter schools for disadvantaged students, Polis believes early education is crucial for giving students a head start resulting in a stronger, thriving economy.
Presently, Polis is on a mission to learn how full-day kindergarten classes benefit school districts and community. On Jan. 25 the governor visited with Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School Principal Eric Paugh, administrators and educators to discuss state funding for full-day kindergarten in public schools.
According to D-12 Superintendent Walt Cooper, the cost to implement full-day kindergarten throughout the state would cost approximately $227 million. The legislature would have to pass a bill to amend the school finance act to include kindergarten students being funded as full-time students, he said.
“If passed it most likely will go into effect at the start of the 2019-20 school year. It depends on what parameters are included in the proposed legislation,” Cooper said.
According to Board President Monica Peloso, D-12 has provided free full-day kindergarten funding for years. Colorado pays for half-day kindergarten classes. “Currently, not all schools even offer full-day and some districts have families pay for the second half of the day because the state doesn’t fund it,” Peloso said.
Cooper said the district isn’t seeking full-day kindergarten funding, but that it fully supports Polis’ statewide proposal. The superintendent said the district supports the proposal chiefly because kindergartners would not be required to attend all-day classes.
There is no tax increase associated with the proposal and is a matter of prioritizing dollars already available to the state general fund, Cooper said. “There’s no change from our perspective. The push for funding is coming from the governor as his priority, and we would benefit significantly from that, so we are in support of his proposal,” Cooper said.
“The benefit to the district as a whole is that since we are already paying for full-day funding out of our general fund, any additional support will free up dollars in our general fund that we can use to increase teacher and staff pay, which is our top budget priority.
“Benefits to the students will remain the same because the district will continue with full-day kindergarten regardless of whether this passes or not.”
According to the National Council of State Legislatures, 15 states and the District of Columbia offer full-day kindergarten. If given the green light, districts could free up to as much as $100 million to pay for infrastructure, preschool and teacher salaries. Polis is confident his proposal would be a good investment and benefit everyone concerned.