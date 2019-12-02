The 2019 Air Force football team became the program’s third squad this century to earn a national ranking on Sunday, appearing at No. 25 in both the Associated Press and Coaches’ polls.
The Falcons also appeared in the rankings in 2002 and 2010 for a combined five weeks after being mainstays in the Top 25 during the 1990s.
Air Force (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West) closed its regular-season Saturday with a 20-6 victory over Wyoming, giving the Falcons their first 10-win regular-season since 1998 — when the team finished 11-2 and ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press poll.
The Falcons will learn their bowl destination on Dec. 8, with the top possibilities being the Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 27 in Phoenix), the Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 21 in Las Vegas) or the Armed Forces Bowl (Jan. 4 in Fort Worth, Texas).
“I’m happy with anything we get,” said junior linebacker Demonte Meeks, the team’s leader with 97 tackles.
The Falcons closed the regular season with a seven-game winning streak, it’s longest in a single season since 1998.
This turnaround came after consecutive 5-7 seasons.
“For me, personally, I just really love the guys we’re playing with,” Meeks said when asked what stood out in a season that included victories over Colorado and Colorado State and a 6-0 home record. “That made every win special and every game special.”
