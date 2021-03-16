By Danny Summers
Theresa Scott spent much of the last two-plus decades cheering on her five sons from the stands. This winter, mama-bear allowed the spotlight to be focused on her.
Scott, whose five boys — Josh, Jordan, Joseph, Jonathan and Joel — starred in a variety of sports for The Classical Academy and Lewis-Palmer, was the head girls’ varsity basketball coach for Air Academy this winter. She piloted the Kadets to a 10-5 record and a postseason berth in the abbreviated season.
“These girls had so much heart,” Scott said last week. “They are overcomers. I reminded all the time, ‘Grow as you go.’ ”
Scott is no stranger when it comes to knowing the X’s and O’s of basketball. She was a star college player for the Air Force Academy in the mid-1980s. She led the team in scoring in 1983-84 and in rebounding in 1982-83 and ’83-84.
She was also a star prep player in Indiana. She helped her Loogootee High School team to a Sweet 16 appearance in one of the first girls’ state tournaments in the Hoosier State.
Over the years, Scott coached Joel at TCA for a couple of seasons before he went onto fame at L-P and now Division II Black Hills State.
The Air Academy job came open last April when Phill Roiko retired. Scott applied for the position and was hired last summer. She began preparing immediately, but CHSAA delayed this season by more than two months due to its concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sitting in the stands last year watching (the) TCA (boys) in a playoff game I said, ‘I want to coach again,’ ” Scott said.
Coaching at Air Academy meant that Scott had the opportunity to return to a very familiar place that has been near and dear to her heart.
“I love being back on the Academy,” said Scott, whose husband AJ was a star football player for Air Force and was later stationed at the Academy. “We lived in four houses on the Academy when the kids were little. I used to jog around this place. It’s like home.
“I often come here early before practices and climb the stairs near the school and just sit and think. This has been a little dream thing forever.”
Both Scott and her team made great strides this season.
“I’ve done an incredible amount of studying and getting my basketball brain back,” she said with a smile. “I couldn’t be prouder of these girls. I teach more of the game and decision making. It’s about teaching IQ and it can sometimes be a slow process.”
Another barrier Scott had and her team had to break was adjusting to life at Class 5A . CHSAA moved the school’s girls' and boys' teams up from 4A this year — the first of a two-year cycle. Scott’s crew went 10-4 during the regular season and finished third in the combined 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference.
Air Academy entered the playoffs as a No. 19 seed and lost to No. 14 Columbine, 45-38, on the road on March 9 in a first-round game.
“When you get to the playoffs it’s put up or shut up,” Scott said. “I love tournaments. We will only grow as a team from this experience.”
Scott plans on returning next season. The team’s top scorer and rebounder this season was freshman Caitlin Kramer (15.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game). Junior Briana Sealy averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
“When you’re done playing basketball, it’s not about the stats you put up or how many games you won,” Scott said. “It’s about building relationships. You remember all the stories.”