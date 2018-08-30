If you spend a little time with Sandy Vanderstoep you quickly understand that most obstacles in life can be overcome with a healthier outlook, a lot of hard work and the ability to push yourself beyond what you believe you can achieve.
“Sandy sees the bigger picture,” said close friend Chris Beyer. “She sees beyond her little sphere. She’s always thinking outside the box. She’s got that drive. She courageous.”
At 77 years young, Vanderstoep is a top sprint triathlete. And not just for her age group. On Sept. 12-13, she will be in Gold Coast, Australia, competing in the ITU World Triathlon Series. It is the grand finale of the sport.
A sprint triathlon involves a half-mile swim, a 20K bike ride and a 5K run. Vanderstoep competes most of her races in less than 90 minutes.
If you didn’t know it, you would have a challenging time guessing Vanderstoep’s age. Her svelte body is accented by powerful, toned muscles that allow her to satisfactorily compete against women half her age.
“If you were to put a bag over her head and she ran with a bunch of high school kids you wouldn’t know who she was,” said friend Kay McCormack, who started a local triathlon group for women affectionately known as “The Kaybelles.” “Sandy is just incredible. Age means absolutely nothing to her. Whatever she does she does it 120 percent.”
The Kaybelles, according to Vanderstoep is a “triathlon group that basically is a social club.”
“You train, and you go have lunch. You train, and you go have breakfast,” Vanderstoep said. “The reason that it exists is to get women involved in the Tri For the Cure in Denver.”
Vanderstoep is a lifelong fitness enthusiast. An avid biker and runner, she didn’t become a triathlete until four years ago when she was encouraged/challenged by Beyer to swim in open water. She began training at Prospect Lake, and still does the majority of her outdoor water work at the downtown park.
Vanderstoep took to the water and stepped up her game. She competed in her first Tri For the Cure in Denver at the age of 74. She was the oldest “rookie” in that race and won her age group. Two years later she was one of the top triathletes her age in America.
Last August, Vanderstoep took a spill on her bicycle that almost ended her triathlon career While on a training ride, she poorly navigates a left turn on Powers Boulevard and wiped out. She woke up in Memorial Hospital a couple of hours later with a broken left clavicle and other significant injuries.
“I woke up to six doctors and they were all dealing with me like I’m a fragile 77 year old,” Vanderstoep said. “The fact that I didn’t look or respond like a 77 year old, I went from being a fragile patient into somebody who they helped make me into a national age group champion over the course of time. They treated me like I was an elite athlete.”
Vanderstoep is thankful to the doctors who put her back together, and that she had a body that was resilient.
“That gratitude has permeated my life in a very positive way since the accident,” said Vanderstoep who is employed in the renewable energy field. “I’ve been given an opportunity for more time, so how am I going to use that to make a difference.”
Vanderstoep boldly claims that she does not know how to spell the word “retirement” and has no plans to stop working or slowing down her triathlon training.
Last month, she competed at the Age Group National Championships in Cleveland, finishing in second place, thus qualifying her for the 2019 world championships in Lausanne, Switzerland.
“The epiphany I had at the hospital was that my age is not the determining factor that everyone else thinks it is,” Vanderstoep said. “That to me is the big story. No matter what your age or what your setting, your goals are never out of reach.”
Among Vanderstoep’s many missions is to bring more recognition to the sport of triathlon. USA Triathlon is based in Colorado Springs off Delmonico Drive in Rockrimmon.
“You have the national team, which trains right here at Prospect Lake,” she said. “We have a nascent ability to become a real hub for triathlons. We have great biking here. Great running here. But we needed was open water swimming, and that’s what Jake at the Boat House has given us.”
It’s easy to root for Vanderstoep. Not because she’s an athletic marvel, but because of her outlook on life.
“I’m her biggest fan,” Beyer said. “She does the things that many us wish we could do. For most of us, our feet won’t support what we want to do. But she does it.”