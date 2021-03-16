The Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education voted Monday night to retire the Indian as the school mascot.
The move follows months of sometimes heated community, student, alumni and board debate, and comes amid national discussions or protests over the use of Native American names and images.
The board allotted time at the beginning of the meeting for community members to speak. Among them was Terri Nuhn, who has children that are part of the Native American community at District 12.
"In regard to the mascot, it has definitely caused some disfunction in the community," Nuhn said. "If it's a name that has caused dysfunction, then it should not be embraced by anyone if it caused division, violence, hurt feelings, or negativity."
The motion to remove the Indians name passed 4-1 after nearly an hour of deliberation.
Susan Morris Mellow, the board member who presented the resolution to retire the team name, said, "The National Congress of American Indians has called for an end to Indian sports mascots due to the harm they cause. The Native Americans in our community have asked District 12 to retire the Indians team name."
Others argued the name should stay.
"I believe if you look at the totality of the comments you have received, especially those of the people who will be in this district, attending these schools, and paying taxes for years to come, you will see there is strong support for the respectful use of our Indian nickname," said alumni Lynne Platt.
"This is just one more brick in the wall of cancel culture and I find it appalling," said Cheyenne Mountain class of 1973 alumnus Jim Bensberg.
"The team name Indian was always used in a context of respect and reverence. The Native Americans who lived here before us were an industrious and proud people. It seemed only natural for the superintendent to adopt the name as a sign of respect. It was always a source of pride for those of us who attended the school and were steeped in the history of it."
But Paige Reilly, a community leader in favor of retiring the mascot, said the vote signals not just school changes, but societal changes.
"It shows that we are changing as a community and are connecting to other communities. Especially the indigenous community," she said. "It is inspiring to see the community I grew up in willing to make that change and be anti-discriminatory.'
The issue has been a continued subject of board meetings over the past several months.
In September, the board considered a draft proposal recommending the "immediate retirement" of Native American names and imagery in the school district, including its mascot. The resolution would also ban the use of phrases such as "smoke signals," "pow wow," "tribe" and other "instances of Native American appropriation."
Additionally, the resolution would require the superintendent to create a committee to recommend new mascots and team names, giving "due consideration to the initial team name, the Mountaineers." That may have been the mascot's name in the 1930s.
The use of Native American imagery "interferes with the educational experiences of members of our community," according to the draft.
The document also cites the "damaging effects" of such imagery, according to professional associations, the American Psychological Association's calling for an immediate retirement of such mascots, and the district's own nondiscrimination/equal opportunity policy.
The governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes, Reggie Wassana, has written that the tribes have not, to his knowledge, "endorsed a Native American name or figure for the Cheyenne Mountain School District and that the tribe's position is that they would not grant permission even with certain conditions," the draft states.
Nearly 40 people signed on to a virtual school board meeting in August to decry the district's use of what they called an offensive mascot. Almost all who offered comments pushed for the district to drop the school's use of the mascot, which many said objectifies a group of people.
"By making a human being your mascot, you're setting a tone for superiority — that it's OK to marginalize people of color and indigenous people," Stephanie Morphet-Tepp, a former student, told the board at that time. "I would encourage you to be on the right side of history."
In 2016 the district eliminated the practice of the "tomahawk chop," a hand motion students and other enthusiasts made during football games. It also banned war-painted faces, feathered headdresses and other Native American apparel that some supporters wore to athletic events.
