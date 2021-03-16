Colorado residents are known for their love of wildlife. Unfortunately, some people love our wildlife too much and start treating wild animals as pets. This has serious consequences.
Three times in the past eight months, deer attacked humans in the Pikes Peak region. What does this have to do with treating wildlife as pets?
In each case, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has reason to believe the deer were being fed by humans. In two of the cases, older women were injured. One of them needed treatment at a hospital for serious injuries. An attack in 2017 sent another older woman to a hospital with serious injuries.
Why does human feeding of wildlife sometimes result in attacks? Feeding wildlife brings them closer into contact with humans, habituating them, meaning they lose their fear of people. It also brings in predators and increases the risk for traffic collisions.
You may find it hard to imagine that deer have the potential to be dangerous. They seem so gentle, gazing at you with those big eyes. They look peaceful when browsing or bounding gracefully across our yards. The bucks, with their incredible antlers, will make anyone gaze at them in awe.
Don’t let these picturesque wild animals fool you.
They are wild animals, adapted for survival. Does use their sharp hooves to stomp predators or even other deer. Bucks grow antlers to fight with other bucks during the rut, or mating season. Bucks will kill other bucks during this time.
So imagine if that deer has become habituated to humans. It will not hesitate to stomp or gore a person as it would a predator or another deer.
In February, a doe attacked a woman inside her house in Woodland Park. The doe followed the woman as she carried groceries into her house. The woman tried to get the deer to go outside. But when she briefly turned her back, the doe raised up and began to stomp her with its hooves.
The woman was lucky. She escaped with just multiple scratches and bruises. CPW is investigating reports neighbors were feeding the deer, causing it to view humans as a source of food and losing its fear of us.
In the fall of 2020, another woman was seriously injured by a buck in the Black Forest area. Turns out the buck had been raised like a pet inside a neighbor’s home since it was a fawn. The neighbor continued to feed the buck as it got older. Then it began approaching neighbors aggressively looking for food, including a neighbor woman who was simply out for a walk. When the woman didn’t feed the buck as it expected, the woman suffered the consequences.
Last summer, a buck attacked a 5-year-old boy in Colorado Springs. The boy was playing on a trampoline with his father, when he got down to grab a ball. The deer walked over to the boy and struck the boy with its hooves. Fortunately, the boy was not seriously injured. It was a healthy buck that had the habit of walking right up to people — an indication that it was being fed by people.
Incidents like these are why I cringe when I’m driving around and see several large bucks waiting at a front door, waiting for the homeowner to hand-feed them corn and Cheetos. (I often wonder if the deer even ring the doorbell!)
The person feeding the deer or a neighbor could be the next victim of an attack. I wonder if one of my colleagues or I will end up having to euthanize the animal.
But attacks on humans aren’t the only reason not to feed wildlife.
Feeding deer draws them into an area and gives them no reason to leave. It changes their natural instinct to roam a territory in search of food. Instead, they become residents of a neighborhood. Adult deer, weighing 100-300 pounds, are easily spooked and are known to dart into traffic with no regard to safety.
These wrecks regularly injure and kill deer and motorists alike. These wrecks are so frequent, hurt so many people and cause so much damage that deer now rank as the most dangerous animal in North America. I once had to euthanize six deer in one day after each was hit by a car. That doesn’t even include any roadkill that city and state crews may have picked up that day.
Another reason it is illegal to feed deer is the predators they attract. If you have deer, you have mountain lions. Why? Deer represent about 60% of a mountain lion’s diet.
Another issue is the spreading of disease, which occurs when deer are in close proximity to each other at a feeding site. I think we all can relate to this concept, given the social distancing restrictions of spacing and group sizes we have to follow due to the current pandemic.
In the wild, deer spread out on the landscape. When deer are fed, they congregate in tight groups and can be seen nose-to-nose licking salt or eating corn on the ground. Diseases are typically spread through saliva or when they touch noses, and the rate skyrockets at communal feeding sites. This also applies to homeowners who set pans of water out for deer. Please do not set water out for our wildlife.
The city of Colorado Springs and Colorado Parks and Wildlife take the crime of feeding wildlife seriously. It is in violation of both city code and state regulations. Anyone caught feeding wildlife within the city limits could face fines ranging from $100 to $2,500 per occurrence from the city. State fines are $139.50 per occurrence.
Please do your part to keep wildlife wild and do not feed wildlife. If you have concerns about a potential abandoned fawn (or other wildlife), please leave it where it is and give us a call to assess if it’s truly abandoned and needs to be taken to a rehabilitation center. Never take a wild animal into your home and raise it.
If you would like to report anyone feeding wildlife, contact the Colorado Springs Code Enforcement office at 719-444-7891 or the CPW Southeast Region office at 719-227-5200.
Got a question, problem or column idea? Call me at 719-227-5287. I might even answer your question in a future installment of “Wildlife Matters.”
Cassidy English is a District Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.