In the short term, the end of Cheyenne Mountain’s baseball season might be remembered for one ugly inning in the state baseball tournament Saturday against Fort Morgan.
But in the long run, the happier memories will far outweigh everything else when the Indians look back on their impressive 22-6 season.
“This kind of sucks, but I wouldn’t want it to end any other way than here with my team,” said Cheyenne Mountain senior Aaron Berkhoff, who led the Indians in batting average at .442. “I’m very thankful to my coaches and how my career has been. I had a lot of fun playing here this season and in my career. I’m just really thankful.”
After advancing to the Elite Eight, Cheyenne Mountain had its back against the wall after dropping its opener to Holy Family, 13-4, Friday at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. That meant they had to win twice on Saturday to advance to the Final Four over the weekend.
Thanks to a dominant pitching performance from junior right-hander Devin Dodson, the Indians defeated Wheat Ridge, 3-0, in a morning affair at UCHealth Park (home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes). Dodson went six innings, striking out nine and walking two while allowing four hits.
Berkhoff’s bases-clearing, three-run double in the bottom of the second plated Donaven Jackson, Hank Morley and Ryan Berkhoff (Aaron’s younger brother).
In the afternoon game, things looked good for the Indians after four-and-a-half innings as they built a 4-1 lead. But three errors led to five unearned runs (seven total) in the bottom of the fifth, and by the end of the bottom of the frame, Cheyenne Mountain found itself in an 8-4 hole.
“We have high expectations, because we work so hard,” said long-time Cheyenne Mountain coach Mark Swope. “We work so hard on our defense daily, and then for it to really let us down like it did in this tournament is why we’re out.
“The train came off the tracks two games defensively (over the weekend). And when that happens, it’s certainly not from every single practice we spend individual defensive time. It just didn’t come together (Saturday) or (Friday).”
To many of the Indians’ players, coaches and fans, the season ended too soon. In 2018, Cheyenne Mountain advanced to the final round before bowing out to Valor Christian.
“We had a good season, a good run. We didn’t want it to end this early, but that’s just how it goes,” said Cheyenne Mountain junior Cam Buckler, who ended the game against Fort Morgan with a scorching liner to shortstop. “It’s hard to swallow right now. We wanted to get to the championship game. I have a lot of sadness right now.”
The Indians could be very strong again next season. They lose just three seniors to graduation.
“We learned a lot this year, and we always get better,” Buckler said. “We’ll come back next year and hopefully make another run.”
Cheyenne Mountain’s season was highlighted by winning the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference with a 13-1 record, 11 players sporting batting averages of .300 or better and four pitchers winning at least three games (eight by Dodson).
All six of the Indians’ losses were to playoff teams.
Jackson and Aaron Berkhoff were selected to play in last Monday’s 58th Annual Colorado Springs All-Star Game at UCCS. Swope was the head coach for the 4A team.