Last week, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff assisted one of its elephants in standing up after she was found lying on her side during an overnight check.
Zoo staff used specialized equipment to help Malaika, a 33-year-old African elephant, the morning of April 1. If an elephant can’t get up on its own and is down for too long, it can cause stress to its internal organs and can be fatal. The team responded in the early morning hours to mobilize a specialized crane-and-hoist system in the barn to help the elephant to her feet, since she was unable to stand on her own.
The team was made up of more than 20 cross-discipline zoo staff members, including Malaika’s animal keepers, veterinary staff, maintenance and grounds personnel, The Colorado Springs Fire Department Heavy Rescue team, Broadmoor Fire Department, and more.
The zoo’s emergency response team was able to use the barn’s hoist system to help Malaika into a sternal position (on her belly, with legs in a better position to stand). Malaika was then able to stand on her own, with the hoist strap still in place for support, at 6:47 a.m. that day. Her care team, including her keepers and veterinary staff, continued to monitor her for any additional medical concerns. The elephant drank electrolyte water, ate some of her favorite treats and took medication for inflammation and pain.
Malaika has a history of not being able to get back up from laying down, and had to be rescued once before on New Year’s Day 2018. Some elephants are able to lie down and get back up with no problem, but some, like Malaika, don’t ever lie down and instead just lean on objects for rest. This is partially due to a life-long issue with bowing and lack of strength in her back right leg, which is worsening as she ages.
Because of Malaika’s history, zoo staff monitor her throughout the day and with checks every two hours overnight. The zoo’s monitoring system showed Malaika going down around 3:45 a.m. that morning, from what appears to be a leg wobble during a deep sleep. She was discovered down during the 5 a.m. check. A core CMZ team was assembled at the elephant barn between 5:30 and 5:45 a.m., with a full team on-site by 6 a.m. Protocols were immediately put into place to help her stand.
The zoo cares for an aging female elephant herd, so the barn is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that helps address the inevitable complications that come with multi-ton animals that need medical assistance. Equipment includes a remote video surveillance system for animal care staff to monitor the elephants, the crane-and-hoist system that can lift a disabled elephant and a care system that provides a safe area for weighing, veterinary care and husbandry training. Outdoor wellness features of the exhibit include an exercise path, built-in enrichment activities, a pool and a spacious vacation yard, where our elephants can take time to roam and explore by themselves.
Zoo staff performs drills to practice and test protocols for situations like these. The last “down elephant” drill occurred in January, which is likely one reason the procedure to help Malaika ran as successfully as it did, a release from the zoo stated.