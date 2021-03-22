Denis Leveille has always considered himself an Indian.
Leveille, a 1964 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, is not of Native American descent. But like many alumni, he is proud of his former school and its sports teams, dubbed the Indians.
“But times change,” said Leveille, 74. “And we have to learn to change with them.”
In a 4-1 vote at a March 15 meeting, the Cheyenne Mountain Board of Education elected to retire the high school’s Indian mascot and team name at the end of the current school year.
Leveille, who has been following the issue with interest, likened the change to historical milestones like desegregation — uncomfortable for some, but necessary for the greater good, he said.
“I’m glad they’re changing the name,” he said.
The move comes amid a national crusade to eliminate mascots, team names and images deemed harmful to those of Native American descent.
The National Football League’s Washington franchise did away with the “Redskins” moniker in 2020. In 2018, the Cleveland Indians baseball team removed its “Chief Wahoo” logo — a red-faced, smiling caricature of a Native American man.
More than 2,000 Native American or “Indian”-themed names and mascots have been eliminated from sports teams in the past four decades, but about 1,000 still remain, according to the National Congress of American Indians.
In the Cheyenne Mountain community, the issue of the Indians team name has been the topic of heated discussion and debate for years now, with one side arguing that the name is disrespectful to Native Americans, and the other contending that it actually honors the history of indigenous peoples in the area.
Even if a school with a Native American mascot makes every effort to be respectful to the indigenous community, other unforeseen factors could cause unintended harm, said school board member Susan Morris Mellow.
“What happens if your team goes to compete against another school?” Mellow asked. “We don’t have any control over what the other team’s posters might say.”
Leveille said he remembers attending sports events where opposing fans held placards with demeaning phrases on them, including “The only good Indian is a dead Indian.”
“Nobody wants to talk about it, but that’s the way it was back then,” Leveille said.
Opponents of the change have decried it as political correctness run amok, or “cancel culture” — the practice of ostracizing people from social or professional circles for expressing unpopular opinions.
But Paige Reilly, a 2007 Cheyenne Mountain graduate, said she’s spoken to members of the Native American community who have been campaigning against the mascot for decades — long before the term “cancel culture” was coined.
“Our indigenous community is the original canceled culture,” she said.
Reilly continued, “What I found pretty quickly, when I finally reached out, was that (Native American residents) clearly have not wanted (the Indian mascot). It’s just that their voice has not been loud enough.”
Reilly, who attended the school board meeting, said some of the backlash against the board has been fierce and that some residents have mentioned trying to recall board members — particularly Mellow, who presented the resolution to retire the team name.
“They have targeted her as a person they’d like to get rid of,” Reilly said. “But I don’t think it will happen. The measure has too much support.”
Mellow said the vast majority of the feedback she has received has been positive.
“Most of the messages I’ve received have been from people thanking us,” she said.
Board treasurer Randy Case, the lone board member who voted in favor of keeping the Indians name, said he believed the board needed more information from stakeholders, students and the indigenous community before “taking away 75-plus years of graduates who have called themselves Indians.”
“They’re feeling disenfranchised,” said Case, a 1979 Cheyenne Mountain graduate. “We’re basically taking away their heritage.”
While the name change was the right thing to do, Mellow said, she understands why some residents oppose it so strongly.
“The whole idea of a mascot is to have an identity that students and the community can get excited about,” she said. “The Indians team name was a part of that identity for a lot of students and graduates, and that can be a hard thing to let go of.”
The retirement of the Indians team name and mascot is the culmination of years of debate, but in many ways it is just the beginning. The process is more complicated than simply making a motion at a board meeting.
A new team name must be agreed upon. The omnipresent Indians’ team logo — on school signs, team uniforms, the football scoreboard and in many other areas — must be removed and replaced.
And Cheyenne Mountain students, parents and alumni will need to adapt to a significant change in their school’s identity.
“There is a real opportunity for growth here,” Reilly said. “But it will be lost if it stops with the mascot.”
For his part, Leveille plans to continue supporting his school, regardless of what the new team name might be.
“We learn to adapt,” he said, “or else we die.”
