Traditional Chinese medicine, including acupuncture, has roots dating back more than 5,000 years. With that kind of longevity, it’s obvious there are benefits to this natural approach to keeping the body, mind, and emotions in balance while maintaining a maximum level of good health.
Kelli Miller has been a licensed and board certified acupuncturist for almost 20 years.
“It’s not true that you need to have a specific health issue to receive acupuncture treatments, because acupuncture improves overall health and well-being,” Miller said. “I can treat almost anything.” The treatment modalities she practices include acupuncture, Chinese massage, nutrition and dietary advice and natural herbal supplements.
At the age of 19, Miller, who was participating in cross country running, suffered stress fractures on both of her shins. Walking was very painful, and despite receiving physical therapy, she was advised to use crutches for at least two months. As an active college student who wanted to remain active, Miller sought alternative treatment.
Miller’s mother had received acupuncture treatments with positive results and suggested her daughter try it. At first, Miller was hesitant to accept the use of needles, but eventually was motivated to try this treatment.
Fear of needles is a frequent deterrent to acupuncture treatment, but Miller advises it is not painful. The needles used are as fine as the hair on one’s head, and are tiny and flexible. After just three or four sessions, Miller’s shin pain was gone and never returned.
Due to her personal experience, Miller never looked back, eventually receiving Master of Science degrees in Health Psychology/Behavioral Medicine and Oriental Medicine. She practiced in Wisconsin from 2001 to 2014, when she and her husband relocated to Colorado Springs.
“We love it here and love the four seasons,” Miller said, laughing that Wisconsin has only two seasons: winter and summer.
Miller maintains a busy private practice at 2410 N. Powers Boulevard, Suite B, where she has two treatment rooms. She also practices at Strata Integrated Wellness Spa that is part of the Garden of the Gods Resort. Services there are available to the general public without a resort membership.
Recently Miller began receiving referrals through the Veterans Administration to treat issues such as anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, pain and sleep disorders. “A number of the veterans have commented during intake about the amount of time I spend with them, to really listen. The VA covers treatment for very specific issues, but I ask questions well beyond the reason they have been referred,” she said.
Miller describes traditional Chinese medicine as a venue to help her patients feel better through improvements in sleep, energy level, digestion and the immune system. This is particularly helpful during the ongoing pandemic. “People are less likely to get viruses and get sick if they receive regular acupuncture treatments,” she said.
Typically after the intake process and development of a treatment plan, ongoing monthly treatment is recommended. “I do a tongue and pulse diagnosis, and I can assess root imbalances in a person’s body … I’m always treating emotions, too,” Miller said. “I believe most problems other than the obvious physical injuries or issues have an emotional component.”
Because of Miller’s background in psychology, she has a special interest in treating mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and PTSD.
Miller said some patients come to her as a last resort when western medicine practices have been exhausted. Other patients are seeking a natural treatment approach wanting to avoid prescription medications if possible, and to experience a maximum level of good health.
Although Miller offers prepared herbal formulas and a variety of traditional Chinese medicine treatments, she always starts healing regimens with acupuncture to give the body time to regulate itself and come back into balance. Acupuncture is described as “complementary medicine” to be used in tandem with other treatment modalities, as an alternative treatment, and to assist patients in reaching that elusive balance.
Miller’s patients sum up the impact she has had in their lives. Examples of testimonials include impressive praise: “Her holistic approach includes discussions about diet, stress level, and emotional issues that could be affecting my health”; “Kelli is an amazing acupuncturist! She is intuitive and kind”; “I’ve noticed a huge difference in my overall wellness since I started care with her”; and “Kelli is a gifted healer.”
Further information can be found at kellimillerlac.com.