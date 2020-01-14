With a brand new year, a brand new decade, the slate is wiped clean. It's time to reflect on the successes and failures of years past and dedicate ourselves anew.
But so quickly we fall prey to the same patterns, routines and vices. Our best intentions fall by the wayside.
There’s so much energy and enthusiasm surrounding the new year, and for a moment in time, it feels like you can take on any project you’d like. Then, life gets in the way. We have to pick and choose what we have the time to do and those resolutions often get kicked to the curb.
But we do have the power to make this year, this decade, different. Your library can help to hold you accountable, offer assistance and resources so you can reach your goal.
If you want to learn a new skill or join a group, we can teach you to knit, paint, 3D print, and more. Visit ppld.org/hobbies to see what we have to offer. If you want to manage money better, we can both teach you how to manage your personal finances and learn about investing at ppld.org/finances.
Perhaps you want to take better care of yourself. Relieve stress at our meditation and mindfulness classes at multiple locations, take a nutrition and diet program, or make homemade spa items at the library, all for free. Head to ppld.org/healthandwellness to find more.
Maybe this is the year you finally start that business of which you’ve been dreaming. Did you know the library has an entire Business & Entrepreneurial Center to help you do market research, write a business plan, and figure out your budget? Sign up for a class today at ppld.org/professional.
Or, maybe you’re like me, and you’re kicking yourself for ignoring your goal to learn Spanish for several years now. Don’t let the cost of those software programs stand in your way. Your library card gets you free access to a state-of-the-art language learning software, Mango Languages. Head to ppld.org/glowup to find all the resume-boosting, personal growth opportunities you can find within your library’s resources.
Take this opportunity of fresh starts and clean slates to commit to your own personal growth, and don’t forget all the tools you have at your disposal to help you make it happen. We’re here to help you however we can.
Kayah Swanson is director of public relations and marketing for Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.