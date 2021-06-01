What comes to mind when I mention the word “worship”?
Do you think of the way people look upon the Hollywood mega-stars or NFL gridiron giants? What about the Wall Street investors who seem to worship the stock and commodity markets? Who can ignore that guy who is always out in the driveway washing and polishing that classic sports car? Should we use the word worship for those temporal things, or would we be better served to say that people are “enamored” by those things?
Worship is a word that is very overused and cheapened when it’s not reserved for God.
Perhaps when I mention worship, you think of a specific time on Sundays where people assemble in a church building with a hymnbook. Those hymn collections do not always have the soundest of theology, but they are certainly rich in verbal treasures that grip the heart. A very famous hymn was penned by a man who had lost his entire family at sea. Many were written by Fanny Crosby who was blind in sight but, certainly could see levels of spirituality beyond what 20/20 eyesight can bring.
Many battles have been fought over worship. What a strange thing to say! We tend to think of worship as an event that starts at 11 a.m. sharp and ends at noon dull. You might think of holding a tattered hymnal that you pull from the back of the pew so you can try to figure out why only the first, second and fifth stanzas are sung in a song. It makes me feel sorry for the poor chap that wrote the hymn, since a couple of the verses he labored over are frequently skipped in the interest of time.
The “Duck Dynasty” patriarch, Phil Robertson, recently pointed out that 99% of our worship opportunities are between Monday and Saturday. The hour or two we are at church is our opportunity to worship corporately. However, a thorough examination of the life and teachings of Jesus demonstrates that our worship of God is not to be a once-a-week event. For a heart that has accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, worship is the natural expression of a grateful heart. In fact, the great A.W. Tozer stated, “If you’re not worshiping God on Monday the way you did the day before, perhaps you’re not worshiping him at all.”
The old Westminster Shorter Catechism states, “What is the chief end of man? Man’s chief end is to glorify God, and to enjoy him forever.” Worshipping God is a way of life. While many self-improvement gurus will tout the value of yoga, martial arts, meditation and other methods to deal with the stress of hectic lives, the time-tested practice of worshipping the creator of all is a way to take the focus off of our own woes as we praise the King of kings and Lord of lords. A woman once asked Jesus about the best place to worship. Jesus responded with a comment about God desiring people that worship in spirit and in truth.
In a world of chaos, find an oasis of worship and as the old hymn states, the things of earth will grow strangely dim in the light of His glory and grace.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He also retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs after 10 years. He can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.