When James Hoffmann walked into a Starbucks at London’s Tower Bridge, the coffee elite were forced to recognize, nay confess, something that is fundamentally true of practically all of us: the harbinger of autumn is the pumpkin spiced latte.
A more accurate and broadly applicable assertion might be that we westerners herald the advent of autumn with the pumpkin itself. Everything from pumpkin patches to pumpkin beer to pumpkin spice Spam (kid you not) all trumpet in the new season in their own ways. For myself, it’s Trader Joe’s Pumpkin O’s. The day those subtly sweet and spiced O’s are stocked sentinel upon the shelf is the day summer ceases and Thanksgiving menus can be pondered.
But from our beloved coffee, I digress.
The Barista World Champion took one sip of that autumnal latte, made a face for the ages, and then ever so fairly (in his British way) lauded the positive qualities of fall’s favorite coffee drink. “Now I wanna make my own ultimate version of this,” he beamed.
Ingredients:
Note: For the spices, whole are always better.
Cinnamon, 7.5g
Powdered Ginger, 2.5g
Cloves, 0.5g
Allspice, 0.75g
Nutmeg, 1.75g
Pumpkin, pealed/seeded, 500g
Water, as needed
Sugar, 250g
Produce the syrup:
Weigh out each spice. Pulse any whole spices in a blade grinder; freshly grate the nutmeg. Whisk spices to combine (set a tsp of spice blend aside for dusting final drink). Peel and seed the pumpkin. Juice the flesh (a proper juicer required here). If needed, add water to pumpkin juice to total 250g. Simmer pumpkin juice/water, spices and the sugar until reduced to a syrup consistency. Pass syrup through a fine mesh sieve to remove larger particulates. Cool and bottle.
Construct the drink:
Pull a double shot of espresso (proper espresso machine recommended, but strong coffee can substitute). Depending on sweetness preference, stir into espresso 10g to 20g of pumpkin syrup. Top with steamed/frothed milk of choice. Dust with excess spice blend.
Sidebar note: For those without milk steaming capabilities, the French press does an admirable job in five steps. 1. Warm milk via stove top or microwave. 2. Place milk in press. 4. Plunge air into milk with full-length churns of the plunger/strainer; milk volume will double in size. 5. Incorporate air into milk, breaking up large bubbles and producing a velvety consistency by keeping plunger/strainer below milk surface and churning plunger up-and-down repeatedly until your patience has been tested to the extreme and you are certain of your desperate need of coffee.
