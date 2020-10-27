This story caught my attention because of when it happened. Years ago I wrote a couple of stories on the early problem of stolen automobiles. Back when cars were first seen in this area they had no locks on them and soon they were being “borrowed” if one sat around “available.” This is not one of those stories ... sort of!
A young lad of 14 up in Cripple Creek wanted to go to Colorado Springs, and he came up with a novel way of getting there. His transportation was easy to find, and the area is still known for this means of travel. In fact, in this tale, the means of transportation was found to be missing before they knew who had taken it!
Just what was the transport? Red Bess, a 16-year-old burro. A Colorado Spring policeman learned from the sheriff up in Cripple Creek that Red Bess was missing. The sheriff asked if the policeman would look into the theft.
Now this was no ordinary policeman. I. B. Bruce had developed an interesting reputation by 1934 when this case came up. He worked his way through the detective ranks, and eventually was one of the best known of Colorado Springs’ police chiefs, but this is not a story about him. It’s about Red Bess.
It took just a little bit of patrol work for Bruce to spot the burro grazing in a park near downtown. The youngster was not far away, as both the boy and burro were resting from their trip. The excursion started in Cripple Creek about seven in the morning and took about a day to get to Colorado Springs. The owner of Red Bess was happy to hear of the discovery and that she was no worse for the trip. The young man was surprised that, with so many burros roaming the hills, that someone would miss one of them so quickly. The animal and the boy were soon returned to their respective homes. The owner of Red Bess said that there was not enough money in Colorado Springs to buy Red Bess! No charges seem to have been filed, but I am sure the young man was met with a lot of explaining to do.
I can bet that Red Bess probably spent the rest of her days roaming the hills around Cripple Creek, but I wonder who the youngster was and what happened to him?
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.